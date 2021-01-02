LeBron James' Acrobatic Flip STUNS Fans As Lakers Star Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down

Lakers talisman LeBron James once again showed off his incredible athleticism on Friday as he performed an impressive flip off the floor following a missed dunk attempt against the San Antonio Spurs. The reigning NBA champions managed to record their fourth win of the season after falling behind in the first quarter at the AT&T Center. The final score was 109-103 in favour of the Lakers, who made it back-to-back wins over the Spurs in the space of three days.

LeBron James flip leaves fans in awe: Lakers record fourth win of the season

It's not often that LeBron James misses a dunk after his powerful, majestic leap towards the bucket. However, on Friday, during the Lakers' game against the Spurs, the four-time NBA champion saw his effort rebound off the rim after switching the ball into his left-hand mid-air. The Spurs players quickly collected the ball and launched a counter whilst LeBron landed awkwardly, leaving fans concerned for a mere second before the big man performed an incredible flip off the floor and got on with the game.

LeBron switched hands in mid air for the dunk but misses, and then does a backflip? lol pic.twitter.com/Hup8rNrdXr — LakeShow Highlights (@LA_HighLights24) January 2, 2021

NBA fans on social media were sent into a frenzy after watching LeBron, who turned 36 on Wednesday, perform an acrobatic flip after landing on the court. On Twitter, one wrote, "LeBron just flipped off the court after missing his dunk. Did he really turn 36 this week?". Another added, "That is the curious case of LeBron James". A third stated, "LeBron showing he's prepared to win a gold in gymnastics after his NBA career."

Y'all need to see @KingJames flip after he dropped in the floor, that's high gymnasium. A King indeed🤯👑 — 📷Iconic Shots📷 ✊🏾 (@_iconicshots) January 2, 2021

LeBron uses his super powers to flip off the ground pic.twitter.com/CIjIIDMowH — NAT£ (@justnate_23) January 2, 2021

Tired: LeBron could play tight end in the NFL.



Wired: LeBron could medal as an Olympic gymnast pic.twitter.com/Ny6DfTAFf0 — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) January 2, 2021

LeBron sold that missed dunk like the Rock used to sell the Stunner pic.twitter.com/aLxBrjP2sg — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) January 2, 2021

Some fans were left concerned over whether the Lakers guard may have picked up an injury in his follow-through. One user commented, "It seemed like LeBron held his wrists after the flip. Hope he hasn't done any damage to himself". However, there was no report of LeBron sustaining an injury after the game. It clearly showed that LeBron had no problem getting back to fitness despite a shortened break.

Started 2021 how we ended 2020. #LakersWin @AntDavis23: 34 pts, 11 reb, 5 ast@KingJames: 26 pts, 11 reb, 10 asthttps://t.co/Z1EOBmH82Q — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 2, 2021

The Lakers won their second game against the Spurs in a matter of three days, improving to 4-2 in the regular season. LeBron finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while Anthony Davis also racked up 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

