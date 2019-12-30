The Debate
LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Hug It Out As Lakers Beat Mavericks In LA, Fans Echo GOAT

Basketball News

NBA: LeBron James-led Lakers played out a 108-95 win against Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. James hugged it out with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant post the win.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

There was no stopping LeBron James and Anthony Davis' LA Lakers who comfortably outplayed high-flying Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite the presence of Luka Doncic in the opposition line-up, the Lakers ensured that they would bag the win after star players - Anthony Davis and LeBron James - teamed up to help their franchise register an important win.

Also Read | Luka Doncic is a phenomenal player, claims NBA legend Michael Jordan

LA Lakers star LeBron James named AP's Male Athlete of The Decade

Also Read | Russell Westbrook could be on his way out of the Houston Rockets franchise

LeBron James hugs it out with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after Mavericks win

Post the win, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James was caught on camera hugging it out with former opponent - Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant was courtside for the win against the Dallas Mavericks along with his daughter Gigi. LeBron James happily obliged to greet the former Lakers star and also went on to personally shakes hands with the rest of Kobe Bryant's family members. Kobe Bryant was last seen at a Lakers game during a win over Atlanta Hawks in November. Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA back in 2016.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: New Orleans Pelicans willing to trade Lonzo Ball?

Also Read | Stephen Curry's leaked nude photos are completely fake, claims Warriors insider

LeBron James is ageing like fine wine

Also Read | Jimmy Butler 'ghosted' Houston Rockets during the trade season before joining Miami Heat

Published:
