LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Hug It Out As Lakers Beat Mavericks In LA, Fans Echo GOAT

There was no stopping LeBron James and Anthony Davis' LA Lakers who comfortably outplayed high-flying Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite the presence of Luka Doncic in the opposition line-up, the Lakers ensured that they would bag the win after star players - Anthony Davis and LeBron James - teamed up to help their franchise register an important win.

LA Lakers star LeBron James named AP's Male Athlete of The Decade

He became a champion. 10 more All-Star trips. Eight straight finals. Three rings. More Olympic gold. Soared up the NBA's all-time lists. Like his beloved wines, he is better with age.



The 2010s belonged to @kingjames: The AP male athlete of the decade.https://t.co/5mqXKRDfSq pic.twitter.com/7qnDEy7Lt9 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 29, 2019

LeBron James hugs it out with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after Mavericks win

LeBron and Kobe reunite at Staples 👑🐍



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/4UO6Jxmotc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2019

Post the win, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James was caught on camera hugging it out with former opponent - Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant was courtside for the win against the Dallas Mavericks along with his daughter Gigi. LeBron James happily obliged to greet the former Lakers star and also went on to personally shakes hands with the rest of Kobe Bryant's family members. Kobe Bryant was last seen at a Lakers game during a win over Atlanta Hawks in November. Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA back in 2016.

LeBron James is ageing like fine wine

LeBron James (21 PTS, 16 AST Saturday) has totaled at least 20 PTS and 10 AST in 20 games this season. The only other players to record at least 20 games of that kind in a season before January 1st are Oscar Robertson (three times), Nate Archibald, and James Harden. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/9gURbRq6J1 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 29, 2019

