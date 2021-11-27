LeBron James & Liverpool Owners To Team Up For Product Line; Set To Rival Michael Jordan

LeBron James has served a suspension and also received a fine for his action during the Lakers vs Pacers games from NBA.

Despite all the on-court controversies, the Lakers star is set to join hands with Fenway Sports Group to rival Michael Jordan brand which is Nike. The news regarding the same was confirmed by Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner.

Lebron Liverpool brand to rival Michael Jordan brand

According to the report published by thisisanfield.com, Nike is set to launch a new Liverpool range in association with LeBron James, to “rival” their Air Jordan line. LeBron James had become part of Liverpool’s ownership group FSG earlier this year, which increased his investment into the club that goes back to 2011. According to the report, LeBron James agreed on a marketing deal with FSG that included a two per cent stake in Liverpool, but now he, along with associate Maverick Carter, are classed as partners of the group.

Feeling Premier pic.twitter.com/fGqHz1IMs5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 5, 2020

Coming to Michael Jordan brand Air Jordan is one of Nike’s most popular brand, and has seen its use for Paris Saint-Germain kits since 2018. The Air Jordan logo has been seen on their third kit for 2018/19, the away kit for 2019/20, the third kit for 2020/21 and, for the first time, the home kit for the current campaign. Nike has also produced special Air Jordan fourth kits for PSG during that time, with Jordan himself receiving a sizeable cut of the profits. As per the report, LeBron James is the latest NBA player to cross over into worldwide fame, and earlier this year took Jordan’s place in the Space Jam franchise for the sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Lebron Liverpool association

According to Sports illustrate earlier this year, LeBron James had joined FSG as a partner, making him part-owner of its subsidiaries, which include Liverpool, the Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing and New England Sports Network. James bought the stake in the club in 2011, a stake that has grown in valuation by leaps and bounds in the years since. Initially, James' stake was valued at $6.5 million. James is also known to support the team and has often tweeted about them. Liverpool signed a multi-year deal with Nike in 2020 which ended their association with New Balance in July.