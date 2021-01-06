LeBron James, Bucks LIVID After No Charges Pressed Against Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

In a piece of shocking news on Tuesday, prosecutors decided against pressing charges against Kenosha police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake in August. Blake, a black man, was shot seven times by white Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on August 23 and has been left paralysed. The shooting had led to widespread outrage and protests both in Kenosha, Wisconsin and across the country.

Also Read:Kobe Bryant Was About To End Nike Partnership Prior To Untimely Death In January 2020?

LeBron James, Steve Nash upset after prosecutors press no charges in Jacob Blake shooting

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Tuesday revealed that Rusten Sheskey will not face charges in the August shooting of Jacob Blake. The shooting, which was caught on video, left Blake paralyzed and massive protests were held all over the country. Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court during their opening-round playoff series inside the NBA bubble in August in response to the shooting, which led to similar walkouts and strikes across the leagues in the US, with the WNBA, MLS and MLB following suit.

Also Read: NBA Expansion News: League Asks Las Vegas, Seattle For $2.5M Each To Curb COVID-19 Losses?

The Jacob Blake decision did not sit well the basketball community, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James expressing his anger and disappointment on social media. The 35-year-old responded to a saying by Martin Luther King Jr, which said 'An unjust law is no law at all'. Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash was also upset by the decision and spoke about it ahead of their game against Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who were at the forefront of the NBA protests in August, issued a statement on Tuesday night, but did not specifically condemn the lack of charges or name Kenosha police officers or Jacob Blake. However, the Bucks did mention their commitment against “excessive use of force by law enforcement".

Also Read: Giannis Didn't Recruit Bogdanovic For Bucks, Ex-Kings Star Had NO CLUE About Failed Trade

Accoridng to CNN, Graveley announced there will be no charges for the other two officers involved in the Jacob Blake incident. The duo were identified by the Wisconsin Justice Department in September as Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. The announcement also mentioned that the Wisconsin Department of Justice had said Blake had a knife in his possession and the weapon was found on the floorboard of his vehicle to which Blake himself confessed. However, no charges will be pressed against him.

Also Read: LeBron James And Kylian Mbappe Swap Profile Pictures Ahead Of Nike LeBron 18s Collab

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)