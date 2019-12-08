LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Friendship Runs Deeper Than NBA; 17 Years And Still Counting

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined magnificently to hand the LA Lakers their 11th straight win on the road as they defeated Portland Trail Blazers. Both Lakers' stars registered 30+ points as the visitors made their way to a 113-136 win over Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Centre. However, the best part about the Lakers vs Trail Blazers game was watching two legends in the NBA - LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony - do what they do best.

Throwback to when King James and Dwayne Wayde gave us this masterpiece

9 years ago today 📸 pic.twitter.com/FfdkZGKIYG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2019

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony - BFF goals?

LeBron James vs Carmelo Anthony has been one of the most exciting match-ups in the NBA ever since 2003. As per James, the duo first met at the Junior Olympics in 2001. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected James with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft, while the Denver Nuggets took Anthony third. Both players come from similar socio-political backgrounds which helped them develop an unbreakable bond in the last 17 odd years. LeBron James is a four-time MVP and a three-time NBA champion while Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and will likely be named in the NBA hall of fame. In the ongoing NBA season, Carmelo Anthony is proving doubters wrong by averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis on fire for the LA Lakers

LeBron and AD combined for 70 points and get the Lakers their 11th straight road win 😤 pic.twitter.com/QajxCFi7Zv — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2019

