LeBron James, Anthony Davis Share Strong Message In Wake Of George Floyd's Death

George Floyd's tragic death last week at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers sparked a wave of outrage all across the United States last week. Protests and anti-establishment rallies emerged in various cities to condone the never-ending police brutality practised on African-Americans, immigrants and other communities. Popular Hollywood celebrities, famous singers and sports personalities also joined in to express their outrage against systemic racism which is prevalent across the United States even in 2020. The NBA's Los Angeles Lakers saw their players unite in this battle as they voiced their outrage on social media over the course of last week. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the movement for the Lakers by putting up strong messages on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday.

LeBron James on George Floyd protest

No matter what we’re up against, we are never too far down to come back. #YouCantStopUs



Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis speak out on George Floyd's tragic death

Lebron James x Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/oqJN6jILTO — 𝐒𝐭. 𝐒𝐨𝐬𝐚 ✞🎒 (@lakerhov) June 1, 2020

Anthony Davis, LeBron James on George Floyd

While addressing the various protests across the country, LeBron James and Anthony Davis put up the above statement on their Instagram stories over the weekend. The 'If YOU Ain't Wit US, WE Ain't Wit Y'ALL' message saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis urge people across America to unite and organise peaceful protests to bring about a change in the system. Other LA Lakers players who shared the same message on Instagram include Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley and Talen Horton-Tucker.

George Floyd Death: Kyle Kuzma expresses his outrage in a lengthy Instagram post

Last week, Lakers star Kyle Kuzma also put up a strong Instagram post condemning the racially motivated attacks against African-Americans despite an ongoing pandemic. Kuzma's post read "This is all disturbing that it's gotten to this. We all say as public figures we need to use our platforms to help inspire and give positive messages, but I have to ask the question to myself . . . Is it enough? During a global pandemic, we as a country that should have been coming together as one, but we are divided once again because of the dislike and hate of one's hue." The Lakers sharpshooter went on to add that this fight has been going on since ages, right from the time of his great grandparents. Kuzma ended the caption with Colin Kaepernick's words by saying "Stand for something or fall for everything."

LeBron James on George Floyd

Media showing this???? I bet you they’re not. 🤦🏾‍♂️! You know why, cause this is unity, peaceful, beautiful and love! https://t.co/QkgH2SFmON — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

