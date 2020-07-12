LeBron James Documentary 'Greatness Code' To Focus On 2012 Championship Run With Heat

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be featuring in the highly-anticipated Apple TV docuseries Greatness Code. James tweeted a snippet of Greatness Code on his Twitter account, as he will feature in the first episode of the documentary. As per reports, the Greatness Code will focus on his 2012 Championship run with the Miami Heat.

I know who I am. This is what I am. 👑 #GreatnessCode drops today on @AppleTV 💪🏾😤🚀 pic.twitter.com/86hoFdQmoD — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 10, 2020

LeBron James documentary: LeBron James speakers about the Eastern Conference finals with the Boston Celtics

The first episode will have James discuss the 2012 championship. As per reports, James will also discuss the 2012 Eastern Conference finals between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. James discusses the Game 6 of the six-game series in detail, where he scored 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and is considered one of his best games yet.

The three-time NBA champion will also speak about his teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. James elaborates on how important 'Big 3' was for the title and the extreme criticism he faced when he left his home team Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. In 2010, James publically announced his departure from Cleveland during ESPN's TV special 'The Decision'. James received backlash for his live special, as people referred to him as 'arrogant' and 'selfish' while burning down his jerseys and tearing down his billboards.

James led the team to an NBA title in 2012, where he won the Finals NBA MVP against the Dallas Mavericks. He won another title the next season and helped the team make it to the finals four consecutive times (2011-2014) before returning to the Cavaliers. Greatness Code is co-produced by Religion of Sports and Uninterrupted, which James co-owns. The series will also feature other stars like Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky, and Kelly Slater. Each episode will be around seven minutes and be available on Apple TV.

James returned to Cavaliers in 2014, leading them to their first NBA title in 2016 before moving to play with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Before the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11, James was averaging 25.7 points and career-high 10.6 points per game and was in contention for the NBA MVP award with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. James has led the Lakers to a 49-14 win-loss record in the Western Conference. The Lakers arrived at Walt Disney World for the NBA restart on July 30, where they will play against the LA Clippers on July 30, 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

