Lebron James Faces Backlash For Controversial COVID-19 Meme Amid Virus Outbreak In NBA

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers published a contentious meme regarding COVID-19 on Saturday, as Omicron continues to spread across the United States. The infection has led the National Basketball Association (NBA) to cancel many games, and many other teams are also affected. On Instagram, James uploaded a popular Spider-Man meme in which three Spideys, labelled as 'cold, flu, and COVID-19,' are seen pointing fingers at each other. James is receiving a lot of backlash for his post as many people believe he is downplaying the virus threat, which has already killed millions of people throughout the world.

James was recently forced to quarantine after returning a positive COVID-19 test on November 30. However, he returned to play on December 2 after testing negative for COVID-19 eight times. The NBA later informed that the original test showed an inaccurate result. This happened despite the fact that James is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the virus spread has forced NBA to postpone several games, including the Toronto Raptors versus Chicago Bulls match, which was scheduled to take place on December 22. The game was called off by the NBA as the Raptors had less than the number of players required to play a match.

NBA COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases amongst NBA players are also on a rapid rise as there are now close to 100 players who have been sent to the health and safety protocols upon returning positive tests. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the latest player to enter the health and safety protocol. Luka Doncic COVID issue now sees him join Trey Burke and teammates Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green on the sideline. Despite the rising number of COVID cases NBA has decided to go ahead with the current season with players from G leagues being signed by teams.

Teams are being allowed to sign players to replace those sidelined by positive tests, and at least 40 such hardship contracts — which won’t count against a team’s salary cap or luxury tax numbers -- have been awarded so far. As per the NBA website through Wednesday evening, based on team injury reports or similar disclosures, there were 95 players from 22 teams dealing with a virus-related issue.

(Image: AP)