LeBron James Becomes First Player In History To Score Triple-double Against Every NBA Team

NBA All-star LeBron James has been in stunning form this season as LA Lakers have enjoyed a strong start to the league. The Lakers star was at it again as LA Lakers defeated Oklahoma City Thunder by a 112-107 scoreline at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. However, what made the win special was LeBron James’ incredible achievement which genuinely justifies the nickname he has been bestowed with - ‘King James’.

NBA: Ladies and gentlemen, LeBron James at his very best!

LeBron James' triple-double powers the @Lakers over OKC at Staples Center!



Anthony Davis: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL, 2 BLK

Dennis Schroder: 31 PTS, 3 3PM

Anthony Davis: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL, 2 BLK
Dennis Schroder: 31 PTS, 3 3PM
Danilo Gallinari: 25 PTS (7-11 FGM)

LA Lakers: At 34, LeBron James does not look like slowing down anytime soon

🎥 LeBron James reflects on a historic night, becoming the first player to record a triple-double against every team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/GosC3oip7x — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

NBA legend - LeBron James - became the first player in the NBA history to register a triple-double against all 30 teams in the league after an impressive display against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the United States). LeBron James came into the night averaging 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and a league-leading 11.2 assists per game in his 17th season in the NBA. James and Anthony Davis were at their very best at the Staples Center as the Lakers improved to a league-best record of 12-2 this season.

LeBron James triple-double: 17 seasons later, there's still no stopping NBA legend - LeBron James

