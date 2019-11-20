The Debate
LeBron James Becomes First Player In History To Score Triple-double Against Every NBA Team

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James created history in the NBA after he became the first player in the league to register a triple-double against all 30 teams

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA All-star LeBron James has been in stunning form this season as LA Lakers have enjoyed a strong start to the league. The Lakers star was at it again as LA Lakers defeated Oklahoma City Thunder by a 112-107 scoreline at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. However, what made the win special was LeBron James’ incredible achievement which genuinely justifies the nickname he has been bestowed with - ‘King James’.

NBA legend - LeBron James - became the first player in the NBA history to register a triple-double against all 30 teams in the league after an impressive display against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the United States). LeBron James came into the night averaging 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and a league-leading 11.2 assists per game in his 17th season in the NBA. James and Anthony Davis were at their very best at the Staples Center as the Lakers improved to a league-best record of 12-2 this season.

