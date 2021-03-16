LeBron James Gives Warriors Rookie Nico Mannion BRUTAL Welcome To NBA; Watch Video

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the most fiercely built players in the NBA and despite entering the latter stages of his career, the four-time champion has shown no signs of slowing down. LeBron continues to be a massive brick wall in the NBA landscape and Golden State Warriors youngster Nico Mannion was the latest to get accustomed to the basketball legend. The 20-year-old was at the end of a brutal screen from the former Miami Heat superstar, during their clash on Monday night.

Who is Nico Mannion? Warriors rookie receives "Welcome to NBA" screen from LeBron James

The 'Who is Nico Mannion?' query was perhaps solved when the Golden State Warriors rookie Nico Mannion appeared against the Lakers and is living the dream of playing in the NBA. The 20-year-old, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was the 48th overall pick by the Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft and was one of the players involved in Golden State's drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. It is fair to say that Mannion didn't encounter too many opponents built like James while he played against Pac-12 competition with Arizona last season or in the G-League where he featured for the Santa Cruz Warriors last month.

The Warriors rookie was on the receiving end of a hard screen from 6-foot-9, 250-pound Lakers star LeBron James during the second quarter of Monday's game. James just nonchalantly gave him a hard screen, and Nic Mannion took it to his face, looking disgruntled in what was his welcome to the NBA moment. The 20-year-old eventually spent 19 minutes on the court and was only one of the five Golden State players to reach double figures, ending with 10 points, four assists and one rebound. LeBron James meanwhile logged in a triple-double, sinking the Warriors to a 128-97 defeat on Monday night.

The Lakers were struggling before the All-Star break, with the defending champions winning only three of their 10 games. However, LeBron James and co. have got their act together following the break, winning both their games on return, and will look to continue their run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are third in the Western Conference NBA standings, two and a half games behind leaders Utah Jazz. The Warriors meanwhile, slipped to the ninth in the NBA standings, and have a .500 record, but will have to step up on the gas if they have to make it to the playoffs.

(Image Courtesy: Alessandro Amoruso Twitter)