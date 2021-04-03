LeBron James High School Teammates, Stats, High Scores And Other Details

LeBron James, before beginning his illustrious NBA career, played for his high school in Akron, Ohio. Declaring for the draft right after, James is probably the most anticipated rookie there was. The hype around James seemed to pay off as the 36-year-old star has won four NBA championships, complete with four finals MVP awards. Here is some information on the LeBron James high school stats and some LeBron James high school teammates -

LeBron James school and more

LeBron James had an extremely successful high school career while playing basketball. Many looked at him as a basketball prodigy locally, the NBA icon led the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to three state championships in his four years playing. What propelled him into the more public eye was the Sports Illustrated cover printed in his junior year.

He was called the "The Chosen One", and was the national high-school player of the year during his senior season. As a sophomore, he was selected to the USA Today All-USA First Team, becoming the first player to do so. However, his senior game with the school came with certain controversies.

His mother gifted him a Hummer, which she bought after taking a loan on the basis on James' NBA future. However, an investigation by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) cleared him of all charges as it was a gift from a family member. As per the rules, no amateur can accept gifts valued at over $100.

Later in the year, he was penalized for accepting $845 from a store by posing for pictures. However, James appealed and was allowed to play his senior year after a two-game suspension. James returned by dropping career-high 52 points against Westchester. The team won the Division II championship as well, making it their third one in four years.

Apart from his basketball, James also played football during high school. After his successful sophomore year (where they reached the semi-finals), James did not play senior year due to his wrist injury. Per reports, he was recruited by some Division I players.

LeBron James school story: Who were LeBron James high school teammates?

LeBron James high school stats

James concluded his high school career with 2,657 points (27 PPG) 892 rebounds (7.4 RPG), and 523 assists (7.4 APG).

What college did LeBron James go to?

The answer to the 'What college did LeBron James go to?' query is that he didn't attend at all. James, after his successful high school basketball career, declared for the NBA draft in 2003. He was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and is currently playing his 18th NBA season. James is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss indefinite games.

