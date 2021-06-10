LeBron James Jersey Number: Why Is LeBron James Changing Number? No 6 Returns

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be changing from No. 23 to No. 6 on his uniform next season, but not to pass on his old number to Anthony Davis, as he intended a couple of years ago. The four-time NBA champion will reportedly don No. 6 for the 2021-22 season and Davis will stay with No. 3, the number he wore when the Lakers won the NBA championship in his inaugural season with the purple and gold. However, NBA fans have been keen to know why James, 36, is changing his jersey number for next season.

LeBron James jersey number at LA: Why is LeBron James changing number with Lakers?

According to reports from The Athletic, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is returning from jersey number No. 23 to No. 6 next season. The 17-time All-Star will be wearing No. 6 in the Space Jam sequel he is starring in and will premiere this summer and his jersey change stems from the movie.

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

James, who joined the Lakers in 2018, almost changed his number the following year after the team acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, and was going to give No. 23 to Davis, the only number he's worn in his college and professional career. However, reports from ESPN claim that it was Nike who nixed the swap because it would have potentially resulted in tens of millions of dollars' worth of wasted inventory.

LeBron James number 6: LeBron James Miami Heat jersey number

James first wore No. 6 in international competitions for Team USA and later wore it for the four seasons he played for the Miami Heat because the organization had already retired No. 23 in honour of Michael Jordan. He had worn No. 23 every other season of his career, 11 in total with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his first three with the Lakers.

LeBron James news: Return of number 6 and new Space Jam movie

LeBron James is now expected to be seen in No. 6 for the Lakers before next season tips off. Promotional materials for James' upcoming movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, were released this week showing James' No. 6 "Tune Squad" uniform. James’ new movie is releasing in theatres on July 16, 2021, and with it, his new shoe: the Nike LeBron 19.

The Lakers' season ended last week with a first-round loss to the Suns in six games, marking the first time James' team has ever lost in the first round.

Image Credits - Shams Charania Twitter