LeBron James Slams Critics For Calling Carmelo Anthony And Him 'washed Up' Last Season

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have enjoyed somewhat of a resurrection season this year after both had forgettable outings in the league last year. While James has been the focal point in the Lakers attack, Anthony has starred for the Portland Trail Blazers in recent months. Melo was crucial for the Trail Blazers in the recent win against NBA champions Toronto Raptors. Find out what close friend LeBron James had to say to critics post that match.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers and Lakers in the hunt for Knicks' Marcus Morris?

LeBron James overtakes Luka Doncic, Giannis Antentokounmpo in NBA All-Star ballot

Don't sleep on The King.



LeBron James overtakes Luka and Giannis as the No. 1 vote-getter in latest NBA All-Star ballot. pic.twitter.com/NO33Hr92yZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Paul George dismisses Montrezl Harrell's claim of power struggle within Clippers squad

LeBron James blasts critics who called him and Carmelo Anthony 'washed up'

LeBron James took to Instagram as he heaped praise on his close friend, Carmelo Anthony, with an interesting message for NBA critics. The Lakers star took a sarcastic dig at all the people who doubted Anthony and him last season. Since joining Portland, Carmelo Anthony has played in 23 games and is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In the win against the Raptors, Melo scored 28 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and collected 2 steals on the night.

Also Read | Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo to play together? Warriors star gives

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not practising together for Clippers could be an issue

LeBron James' stats after two seasons as compared to Mavs star - Luka Doncic

2nd season in NBA (age 20)



Luka Dončić

32.8 Mins PG

29.7 PPG

9.7 RPG

8.9 APG

47.4 FG pct

80.5 FT pct

37% usage rate

31.7 PER

23-13 team W-L



LeBron James

42.4 Mins PG

27.2 PPG

7.4 RPG

7.2 APG

47.2 FG pct

75.0 FT pct

30% usage rate

25.7 PER

42-40 team W-L — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 7, 2020

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers rumoured to be open to Kyle Kuzma - Ben Simmons trade