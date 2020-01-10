LeBron James Slams Critics For Calling Carmelo Anthony And Him 'washed Up' Last Season

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have enjoyed somewhat of a resurrection season this year after both had forgettable outings in the league last year. While James has been the focal point in the Lakers attack, Anthony has starred for the Portland Trail Blazers in recent months. Melo was crucial for the Trail Blazers in the recent win against NBA champions Toronto Raptors. Find out what close friend LeBron James had to say to critics post that match.
Don't sleep on The King.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2020
LeBron James overtakes Luka and Giannis as the No. 1 vote-getter in latest NBA All-Star ballot. pic.twitter.com/NO33Hr92yZ
LeBron James took to Instagram as he heaped praise on his close friend, Carmelo Anthony, with an interesting message for NBA critics. The Lakers star took a sarcastic dig at all the people who doubted Anthony and him last season. Since joining Portland, Carmelo Anthony has played in 23 games and is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In the win against the Raptors, Melo scored 28 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and collected 2 steals on the night.
2nd season in NBA (age 20)— Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 7, 2020
Luka Dončić
32.8 Mins PG
29.7 PPG
9.7 RPG
8.9 APG
47.4 FG pct
80.5 FT pct
37% usage rate
31.7 PER
23-13 team W-L
LeBron James
42.4 Mins PG
27.2 PPG
7.4 RPG
7.2 APG
47.2 FG pct
75.0 FT pct
30% usage rate
25.7 PER
42-40 team W-L
