LeBron James To UFC? Joe Rogan Says He Would Have An 'unfathomable Physical Advantage'

Over the years, NBA icon LeBron James has gained popularity as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. While playing at the highest level has won James three NBA titles and four NBA MVP awards, fans have often commended James' physique. During his recent podcast, Joe Rogan spoke about James' physical attributes and a possible career in the cut-throat world of UFC.

Also read | LeBron James NBA's GOAT, not Michael Jordan: Allen Iverson makes controversial claim

LeBron James to UFC? Joe Rogan speaks on James' possible career with the UFC

While James is not the tallest basketball player, he has always been known for his agility and athleticism despite his size. In his podcast, Rogan referred to James as a "winner" who has the drive to do everything he can to secure victory. "His mentality, coupled with his physique and incredible basketball IQ, make him an NBA GOAT." Rogan went on to emphasise on that point, stating that MMA fighters should consider themselves "lucky" that basketball pays well because someone like James would end up dominating the world of MMA. While talking to his guest Bryan Callen, Rogan spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers star having an “unfathomable physical advantage” over people who already have “unfathomable physical advantages” over other regular people.

Also read | LeBron James claims players unbothered over Donald Trump's decision to avoid watching NBA

Callen also narrated a story, speaking about a basketball fan and friend of his, who he called to ask about James. Callen had asked the friend when James was more athletic than Callen was. His friend replied by saying that James was more athletic than Callen when he was only 12 years old.

At 6-foot 9-inches tall, James isn’t a ridiculously tall basketball player, but he’s still far taller than the average person. He also weighs about 250 pounds. Rogan spoke about James' fighting as well, stating that while the 35-year-old NBA star does not train to fight in the NBA, he would still be a brilliant fighter. “Save it. The guy’s going to beat your f***ing ass," Rogan said.

Before Rogan and Callen began talking about Bo Jackson, Rogan mentioned that James is an athlete who “could do whatever he wants.” James is currently at the NBA bubble with the Lakers. The Lakers, who are at the top of the Western Conference standings, will be aiming to win the 17th NBA championship. This season, James has been averaging 25.4 points, 8 rebounds and 10.3 career-high assists.

Also read | LeBron James rookie card auction winner explains process of acquiring prized possession

LeBron James to UFC? LeBron James' physical attributes

LeBron James height – 6 feet 9 inches

LeBron James weight – 250 pounds

LeBron James wingspan – 84 inches

Also read | Rockets drop 21 3s as James Harden trounces Lakers in LeBron James' absence

(Image source: UFC Twitter, LeBron James Instagram)