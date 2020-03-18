LeBron James Watches Old High School Tapes From 2002 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The entire NBA industry has been brought to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which is on the rise in the United States of America. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and other NBA stars are using this break to spend more time with their loved ones. LeBron James has been keeping himself busy by re-watching old videos of himself from his high school days on Youtube.

Also Read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could feature for Nets if NBA season resumes in June: Report

NBA Coronavirus

How has NBA season fared so far in 2020?

2019-2020 season



🔘Passing of Kobe Bryant and David Stern

🔘Durant, Curry, Klay, Kyrie, PG, Wall, Boogie all Out/Hurt at some point

🔘Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood test positive for Coronavirus

🔘G-League season likely canceled

🔘NBA season probably postponed to June — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 16, 2020

LeBron James' Lakers side were at the top of the Western Conference standings before the NBA was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. LeBron James has been rumoured to be the top contender to bag the NBA MVP award this season due to his impressive performances with the Lakers. Until the NBA resumes, LeBron James will have to stay content with watching himself destroy teams during his high school days. NBA fans can go check out the LeBron James vs Carmelo Anthony clash from 2002 on YouTube.

NBA Coronavirus: LeBron James asks fans to stay safe and remain indoors

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: F1 release crucial official statement after coronavirus lockdown

LeBron James re-watches old high school tapes from 2002 amid Coronavirus outbreak

Bron re-watching old high school tapes from 2002 📽



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/TArfRegZqB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Man United cancel training at Carrington amid Coronavirus outbreak

NBA players with Coronavirus

As of March 18, seven NBA players have tested positive for Coronavirus. Two players are from Utah Jazz while one player is from Detroit Pistons. NBA players with Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood. On Wednesday, four Nets players including Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19 as confirmed by their official Twitter page.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet rolls

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo by calling basketball easier than chess