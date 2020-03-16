Luka Doncic Once Again Compared To 76ers Legend Moses Malone By Lakers Fan Snoop Dogg

Luka Doncic has been quite a revelation for Dallas Mavericks this season in the NBA and the Slovenian is in the running for the NBA MVP award despite only his second season in the league with the Mavericks. However, rapper Snoop Dogg has different views over Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who has been compared to Philadelphia 76ers legend Moses Malone. The 48-year-old has taken another shot at Luka Doncic, stating he does not believe the youngster is the best 20-year-old in the NBA

- First 25-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game in @dallasmavs franchise history

- Youngest player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double with 15+ REB & 15+ AST

- Youngest player in NBA History to record a triple-double with 17+ AST



Luka Doncic x #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/JUDnlXEILP — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 16, 2020

Snoop Dogg fires shot at ESPN commentators: Compares Luka Doncic to 76ers legend Moses Malone

Earlier this season, during a blowout win for the LA Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg took to social media platform Instagram to showcase his thought process. The ESPN commentators termed Mavericks star Luka Doncic was the best 20-year-old in NBA history which stunned Snoop Dogg. As a Lakers fan, Snoop wasn't too please with ESPN's commentary and compared Luka Doncic with the former greats of the game including 76ers icon Moses Malone.

Snoop Dogg takes another swipe at Luka Doncic

The hip hop icon Snoop Dogg was on a chat show called 'All the Smoke' with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, and during their conversation, Snoop Dogg once again disagreed Luka Doncic is the best 20-year-old to ever play in the NBA. Snoop Dogg admitted that Luka Doncic is good, but not that good as the ESPN commentators were making him out to be. Deeming Luka Doncic as the best 20-year-old rubbed Snoop Dogg in a wrong way as he felt it was disrespectful towards former 76ers star Moses Malone.

