NBA: Luka Doncic Breaks Allan Iverson's Stunning Q1 2003 NBA Record; Outscores Warriors

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic once again created NBA history by outrebounding, outscoring and out-assisting the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Allen Iverson was the last player to do so on February 19, 2003, against the Chicago Bulls. Doncic outscored the Warriors in Q1 by recording 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while shooting 7 out of 8 from the ground. This was Doncic's seventh triple-double of the season. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors with a massive 142-94 margin.

NBA 2019-20 news: Luka Doncic scores 35-point triple-double against the Dubs

On Monday night, Doncic became the second player under the age of 21 to score a 40-point triple-double. He did so against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is also the youngest player to score consecutive 35-point triple-doubles in NBA history. Micheal Jordan, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are the other players on the list. Doncic is also the only player to post a triple-double at the Madison Square Garden. The 20-year-old is also the first player in the league to post a 35-point triple-double in 25 minutes or less. This NBA season, Doncic is currently averaging at 29.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

