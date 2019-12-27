Luka Doncic Is A Phenomenal Player, Claims NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is one of the leading candidates to win this season’s NBA MVP award. The Slovenian is posting some staggering numbers this year and is currently averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He recently returned to action from an ankle injury and helped the Mavericks beat San Antonio Spurs by a 102-98 scoreline. Following his impressive display, NBA legend Michael Jordan heaped praise on Luka Doncic.
Luka Doncic is rumoured to be in line to bag the MVP award this season after winning the Rookie of the Year award last year. The former Real Madrid player is currently in the limelight as Nike officially announced his partnership with the Jordan brand (as per Doyle Rader of Forbes). Six-time NBA champions Michael Jordan heaped praise on Luka Doncic by saying that, “Luka is a phenomenal player at such a young age. He’s demonstrating skill that takes guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league.”
Doncic missed the last four games as he recently sprained his right ankle against the Miami Heat on December 14. He was subsequently sidelined against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
