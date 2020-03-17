Magnus Carlsen Roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo By Calling Basketball Easier Than Chess

A whole bunch of professional athletes across world have been condemned to their homes due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Professional athletes playing in the NBA have been forced to stay indoors as officials battle the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States of America. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been keeping himself busy during the current lockdown and recently posted a picture of himself playing chess with his girlfriend - Mariah Danae. Magnus Carlsen, the top-ranked chess player in the world at the moment, took a cheeky dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo with the following tweet.

NBA suspension

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a significant donation during Coronavirus shutdown

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will donate $100,000 to the Bucks' staff at Fiserv Forum. Kevin Love made the same commitment for Cavaliers' arena staff on Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2020

Magnus Carlsen Twitter: Magnus Carlsen roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo

Chess is tough, it takes skill, you can't just be 7 feet and dunk over everybody https://t.co/6LaR9MnKmX — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) March 16, 2020

Magnus Carlsen took a cheeky dig at Bucks star Giannis after the latter posted a picture of himself playing chess with girlfriend Mariah Danae. Magnus Carlsen pointed out that chess is tough, unlike basketball where you just have to be 7 feet and dunk over other players. There's certainly a fair share of banter being carried out on various forms of social media amongst different athletes and we are just loving the humour. Can we expect a quick reply from Giannis in the coming hours? We say, yes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo keeping himself busy during ongoing NBA suspension

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back... @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

