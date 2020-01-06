Mark Cuban Reveals How Former NBA Chief David Stern Once Hilariously Fined Him $150,000

The sad demise of David Stern has been one of the dark moments in the last decade of NBA history. The former NBA chief is credited with bringing about an entire revolution within the national basketball league and turning it into a global phenomenon. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently spoke about his first encounter with David Stern which resulted in his first fine in the NBA as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo offers his condolences to the late David Stern

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not typically make an opening statement during his post-game media session.



Tonight, he entered the huddle and just started talking about former NBA commissioner David Stern.



Here were his full comments: pic.twitter.com/yQCMkXfpyO — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 2, 2020

Mark Cuban opens up about incident involving David Stern in debut NBA season

RIP David. You always said you made me and you were absolutely right . You were a friend, mentor and administrator of the largest donut fund ever. You are missed. pic.twitter.com/RYACDOj9ii — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 1, 2020

Various members of the NBA community such as Charlotte Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent their condolences to David Stern’s family and son Eric A. Stern. In an interview with Fanatics View, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed that David Stern fined him $150,000 for sitting on the floor.

Cuban revealed: “So, one time, I got fined not because of the refs. My first year, we were in Minnesota, and I was trying to still get to know everybody. And you know how the trainers and everybody sits on the floor, not the trainer, but the equipment people. They sit on the floor, and they get towels or uniforms for the guys. So, I’m like I’m going to get to know these guys and sit right next to him because of my attitude has always been to do whatever you can to connect right. You wouldn’t ask somebody to do a job that you won’t do as an owner. So, I sat there on the floor think nothing of it. They fined me a hundred and 150 thousand dollars. For conduct unbecoming of an owner and I told David (Stern) to put it where the sun didn’t shine and told him no, I’m going to do it."

Former US President Barack Obama pays his tributes to the late David Stern

With David Stern’s passing, I’m reflecting on everything he did to take the NBA global, creating entire new generations of fans pretending to be like Mike or any of their favorite players on driveways and playgrounds around the world. pic.twitter.com/8QMCazx2Fs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 2, 2020

