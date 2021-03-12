Meyers Leonard Net Worth: All About Miami Heat Star's Salary And Contract Details

Meyers Leonard has been in the news for the past week following his use of an anti-semitic slur during a video stream. The Miami Heat center could be heard saying "F---ing cowards; don't f---ing snipe me, you f---ing k--- b----" during the Meyers Leonard video and was subsequently fined and suspended by the NBA. Here's a look at the Meyers Leonard net worth, current contract and salary.

Meyers Leonard net worth: Meyers Leonard contract

According to Players Wiki, the Meyers Leonard net worth can be estimated to be around $10 million. Much of the 29-year-old's net worth can be accounted for his earnings from his career as a basketball player in the NBA. According to Spotrac, Meyers Leonard's career earnings amount to a reported $59,437,072, accounting for his wages at both Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat. As per the Meyers Leonard contract, he could become a free agent this summer as the Heat hold a team option on him for next season worth about $10 million.

The Meyers Leonard injury might have to make the Heat compensate him for suspending him for a week. The 29-year-old appeared in only three games for the Heat this year and was diagnosed with a season-ending shoulder injury in January.

Meyers Leonard video: Meyers Leonard comment lands him in hot water, fined and suspended by the NBA

Meyers Leonard was fined $50k and suspended for a week from all Miami Heat facilities in a statement released by the NBA. "The Meyers Leonard comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society. Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league, equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect, at all times moving forward" said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

Meyers Leonard had issued an apology soon after the video of him using the racial slur went viral on social media. The statement claimed that the Meyers Leonard comment was out of 'ignorance' as he promised "to do better and know that his future actions will be more powerful than his use of this word". In his appearance on ESPN's Greeny, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that Leonard met voluntarily with the ADL and the $50,000 fine was the maximum amount he can fine a player for that kind of act.

