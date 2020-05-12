Michael Jordan Retirement In 1993 Caused Panic And Turmoil For Nike's Designers

Just a few months after winning his third NBA championship, Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from the NBA in 1993. Jordan's retirement came as a shock to the sports world, especially since he was at the prime of his career. However, Nike was as shocked as his fans after Jordan announced his retirement. Nike had given Jordan his own sneaker line, which became one of the company's most important revenue generators.

Nick DePaula's interview on the 1993 Michael Jordan retirement with Nike

Michael Jordan’s ‘93 retirement was as much of a surprise to Nike as it was to the Bulls.



As designer Tinker Hatfield told me years ago, he was actually sketching the Air Jordan 10 at home when Phil Knight called him.



The shoe's bottom became a celebration of MJ's career.

How did Nike deal with the sudden Michael Jordan retirement in 1993?

Nick DePaula interviewed Tinker Hatfield after Jordan's retirement, who was was working on the Air Jordan X when he heard the news. One day, Hatfield got a call from his boss, Phil Knight, who asks him to pack his bags as they were flying to Chicago. When a confused Hatfield asked why would they be flying out so suddenly, Knight told him that they were going to Chicago because Michael Jordan was going to announce his retirement.

Hatfield, who was busy working on a shoe for Nike and Jordan's ten-year anniversary, was left speechless. He recalled Knight being 'almost morose' as he informed Hatfield that he needed to be there along with Howard White. According to Hatfield, it was almost an end of an era for Knight.

However, Hatfield continued to work on the shoe as he was confident Jordan would come back. He added that though there wasn't going to be the tenth year in Jordan's career, he still wanted to make a feature shoe. Hatfield wanted to have a shoe ready for Jordan when he 'unretires'. He did not want the whole thing to be a broke string and wanted Jordan to wear the latest design. Hatfield completed Air Jordan X, which gained popularity for highlighting Jordan's achievements on its sole.

