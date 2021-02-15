Michael Jordan Talks About Dayton 500, Bubba Wallace And His Expectation From The Champion

Last September, NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin launched a new NASCAR team. The team would have Bubba Wallace as the driver. Before the Daytona 500 this weekend, Jordan spoke about Wallace, and what kind of expectations they have from him.

Michael Jordan on Bubba Wallace and the Daytona 500 restart

In a video released by Fox Sports, Wallace spoke about the Chicago Bulls legend writing the checks. "We don't sign checks for losers," Jordan joked, known for his competitive spirit.

Back when Hamlin and Jordan announced the team, they spoke about Wallace being an easy choice. "Deciding on the driver was easy—it had to be Bubba Wallace," Hamlin had said. Wallace and his stand for racial equality had gained plenty of attention, especially as he became the first black driver in the Cup Series.

Why was the Daytona 500 delayed?

Daytona 500 faced a five-hour delay because of rain.

Daytona 500 live updates: Who won the rain-delayed event?

Michael McDowell Chase Elliott Austin Dillon Kevin Harvick Denny Hamlin Ryan Preece Ross Chastain Jamie McMurray Corey LaJoie Kyle Larson

With a rain delay and a wreck, Michael McDowell was victorious at the end of Daytona 500. As per reports, McDowell won for the first time in 358 Cup starts. The race was delayed for hours due to the rain and came to an end around nine hours after the flag was waved. Per reports, the lead lap only had 11 cars.

Bubba Wallace became the first black driver to lead lap at Daytona 500

Bum end. I bailed out down the back saw the wreck happening and got run over from behind. Should’ve bailed sooner🤷🏾‍♂️



Fast car, can’t have loose wheels.



Onto the right turns — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 15, 2021

While Wallace driving for Jordan drew the expected attention, he failed to deliver the results as predicted. However, he still created history by becoming the first black driver to leas a lap during Daytona 500. The No. 23 Toyota driver lost his Lap 129 lead to Hamlin (who finished fifth).

"Bum end. I bailed out down the back saw the wreck happening and got run over from behind," Wallace tweeted after the race, adding that he should have bailed sooner. As per Wallace, it was a fast car, and he cannot have loose wheels. "Onto the right turns".

"He was running up front and battling for stage wins. That's what we want to see,'' Hamlin said after the race.

(Image credits: AP, Bubba Wallace Instagram)