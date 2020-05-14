Michael Jordan Would Request Reporters To Avoid Berating LeBron James: Report

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last dance has once again brought up the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate. NBA fans have constantly been at loggerheads as to who is the better player amongst the two. Michael Jordan has six NBA championships to his name, being crowned the NBA Finals MVP on all six occasions. LeBron James has three NBA titles on his resume, winning three NBA Finals MVP awards in the process. While fans continue to argue as to who is the more all-around NBA player among the two, Michael Jordan earlier defended LeBron James during the early days of his NBA career.

LeBron James NBA career

In NBA history, players with multiple MVPs and Championships



• Stephen Curry

• LeBron James

• Tim Duncan

• Michael Jordan

• Magic Johnson

• Larry Bird

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

• Wilt Chamberlain

• Bill Russell



That’s what greatness is. pic.twitter.com/d6wZ8Nfhr3 — Antonin💧 (@antonin_org) May 12, 2020

Michael Jordan would request reporters to defend LeBron James

In a recent interview on the Rich Eismen Show, ESPN reported that Michael Wilbon revealed how Michael Jordan called him in the past asking him to defend LeBron James. Wilbon was quoted as saying “This is an off-the-record thing which he would probably frown on me for telling, but I’m going to tell it. There were times earlier in LeBron’s career, and sort of sprinkled throughout, where people got critical of LeBron. Whether it was ‘The Decision,’ or whether it was a play, passing off to Donyell Marshall, whatever. People think Michael Jordan resents LeBron. To me, there’s evidence to the contrary, in that there’d be a phone call.”

The ESPN analyst went on to add how Michael Jordan was impressed by a then-young LeBron James emerging as a superstar with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wilbon further added, “I’d answer the phone, and this is what I’d hear on the other end, ‘Hey, don’t take a shot at LeBron, that’s just garbage. This kid is great. There’s no need to take a shot at him.’ That conversation is playing out with him knowing it’s not going to be repeated — it’s not going to be told on PTI, it’s not going to be written about in the Washington Post or on ESPN.com.”

Cleveland Cavaliers snapped up LeBron James directly from high school in the first round of the 2003 NBA Draft. As a 22-year old, LeBron James led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007. James famously dominated the Detroit Pistons in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, which included a stunning Game 5 performance in which he put up 48 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. However, Cavaliers succumbed to the legendary San Antonio Spurs in the finals.

