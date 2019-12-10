Mike D'Antoni: Houston Rockets Coach Could Be Sacked If Team Fails To Win NBA Finals

Mike D'Antoni's Houston Rockets succumbed to a narrow loss against Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Despite the disappointing loss, James Harden and Russell Westbrook put in some impressive performances at the Toyota Center. However, recent reports suggest that Mike D'Antoni will not stay in the Houston Rockets dugout next season if he fails to lead them to the NBA title this season.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook were on fire against Sacramento

James Harden and Russell Westbrook shooting tonight:



Harden: 11-for-38 (28.9%)

Westbrook: 7-for-30 (23.3%)



It marks the only time in the last 30 years that two NBA teammates each took 30+ shots while shooting under 30.0 percent in the same game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 4, 2019

Mike D'Antoni could be sacked if Houston Rockets fail to win NBA Finals

Mike D'Antoni has faced severe flak this season for his decision to let go of former Rockets player Carmelo Anthony. Melo has been putting in some fine displays for the Portland Trail Blazers this year. As per a report published on Monday by The Athletic, there are rumours stating that Mike D'Antoni could depart the Rockets at the end of the current season. Reportedly, Houston Rockets' management has reportedly told D'Antoni that he would be let go of if he fails to lead the Rockets to the NBA finals this year. Will we see a new coach at Houston Rockets next season or will D'Antoni lead his team to the NBA title?

Sacramento Kings narrowly outplay Houston Rockets away from home

That's how you end a road trip!



Presented by @mypmstore 👑 pic.twitter.com/LuJNluLC7G — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 10, 2019

