MU vs SEMP Dream11: Melbourne United vs Melbourne Phoenix Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Melbourne United [MU] will play against South East Melbourne Phoenix [SEMP] in the Semifinals of the Australian Basketball League [NBL]. The game will be played at John Cain Arena, Melbourne and is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 11 at 7:30 AEST [Thursday, June 11 at 3:00 PM IST]. Here are the MU vs SEMP Dream11 team, top picks and MU vs SEMP Dream11 prediction.

MU vs SEMP Game preview

Melbourne United come into the game on the back of an amazing NBL season, the team finished 1st on the standings and held an amazing 28-8 record. Jock Landale has been a key player for them this season, the Australian is averaging 16.3 PPG and has been impressive this year. After the MVP snub, Landale will be focused to help his team get to the title and prove a point. Melbourne also have an impressive player in Christopher Goulding, the former Grand Final MVP has had a phenomenal year and has helped the Melbourne offence to get going. After winning their last title in 2018, the team will be hoping to get the trophy back home, but they face a resilient Phoenix team and they will be hoping that Landale and Goulding have a big night and power the Melbourne team to victory in Game 1.

South East Melbourne Phoenix have been a great team to watch this season and in just their 2nd year they have made it to the semifinal of the NBL. Phoenix finished 4th on the table and had a 19-17 record. Their star player this season has been, shooting guard Mithcell Creek. The Australian has averaged 18 PPG and has been a leader in the teams run to the Semifinals. Phoenix have beaten Melbourne United, two times this season and will be hoping to come out on top in Game 1 of the semis.

MU vs SEMP team rosters

Melbourne United: Jock Landale, Christopher Goulding, Scotty Hopson, Mitchell Mccarron, Jo Acuil, Jack White, Yudai Baba, Shea Ili, Mason Peatling, David Barlow, Sam Short, Dillon Stith, David Andersen, Sam Mcdaniel

South East Melbourne Phoenix: Mitchell Creek, Keifer Sykes, Kyle Adnam, Cameron Gliddon, Yannick Wetzell, Ben Moore, Ryan Broekhoff, Reuben Te Rangi, Izayah Mauriohooho, Adam Gibson, Dane Pineau, Tristan, Forsyth, Mike Karena, Kendall Stephens

MU vs SEMP Dream11 top picks

Melbourne United: Jock Landale, Christopher Goulding, Scotty Hopson

MU vs SEMP Dream11 team

Point Guards: Christopher Goulding, Keifer Sykes

Shooting Guards: Kyle Adams, Mitchell Creek,

Small Forwards: Ryan Broekhoff, Jack White

Power Forwards: Scotty Hopson

Centre: Yannick Wetzell

MU vs SEMP Dream11 prediction

Melbourne United have a roster filled with talented players. Jock Landale and Christopher Goulding have looked in great form and they will push hard to win back the NBL title. Considering all that, we predict a win for Melbourne United in Game 1 of the NBL semi-finals.

