NBA 2023: Line-up Today, Live Scores, News, Results Before Warriors Vs Pelicans Match

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors will conclude their four-game season series without NBA stars Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry facing off head-to-head. Williamson has been out for 38 consecutive games due to a strained right hamstring, and his availability for the rest of the regular season is uncertain.

NBA 2023: Match timings and schedule for March 29

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics (4:00 PM)

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers (5:00 PM)

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat (5:00 PM)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic (5:30 PM)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets (5:30 PM)

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans (7:30 PM)

How to watch, TV channel details on NBA

India- NBA 2023 matches can be watched and streamed on MTV, VH1, Voot Select, and Jio TV.

USA- NBA 2023 matches will be telecasted on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV. Live stream can be accessed through NBA League Pass.

NBA Lineups and results

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, AI Horford

Wizards: Delon Wright, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Daniel Gafford, kristaps Porzings

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman Sr

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr, Bryce McGowens, Kelly Oubre Jr, PJ Washington, Nick Richards

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Anthony Lamb, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

NBA live scores

Washington Wizards 130-111 Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks 120-118 Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors 106-92 Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies 113-108 Orlando Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder 134-137 Charlotte Hornets

Golden State Warriors 120-109 New Orleans Pelicans

NBA news: Warriors vs Pelicans

In the Pelicans' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Brandon Ingram scored 29 points in just 31 minutes. The victory moved the Pelicans within a half-game of the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fight for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors suffered a costly home loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday, and Curry has been struggling with his 3-point shooting in recent games. However, the team welcomed Gary Payton II in his season debut, who had nine points in 15 minutes against the Timberwolves. It will be interesting to see which team wins the upcoming face-off between the Warriors and Pelicans.

