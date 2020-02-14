NBA All-Star 2020 Tickets Priced The Highest Over Last 10 Years And Here Is How

The NBA All-Star weekend is round the corner already and NBA fans couldn't be more excited to see their favourite players take to the court over the next two days. It's going to be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis this weekend as the Western and Eastern players go head-to-head against each other. While fans could not have asked for a star-studded line-up in Chicago, they will have to spend in excess if they wish to watch the game at the United Center. The NBA All-Star 2020 ticket prices have hit a 10-year high!

NBA All-Star 2020 tickets: Chicago Bulls gear up to welcome NBA stars

Ready to welcome the basketball world to Chicago for @NBAAllStar Weekend! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kvNIGNi5Va — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 12, 2020

How much do NBA All-Star game tickets cost?

Where to buy NBA All-Star game & weekend tickets?

Primary NBA All-Star 2020 tickets for the much-awaited match, which will be played on February 16 at Chicago’s United Center, are sold out on the primary market. However, fans can purchase NBA All-Star 2020 tickets at NBAEvents or premium ticket packages via NBAPremium. Premium packages that are for sale in the market include the Skills Challenge, Three-Point and Slam Dunk contests and the All-Star game are priced at $2,599 with NBAPremium.

This package includes pre-game hospitality with current and former players, an open bar, gourmet food and other experiences. Hotel and transportation costs need to be added in overall budget calculations. On the secondary market, there is a massive hike in prices amounting to $4,000, which is the highest in 10 years by far.

Second on the most expensive NBA All-Star ticket price list, is the NBA All-Star game in Toronto back in 2016. The game was played at the Air Canada Centre and prices averaged around $2,700 on the secondary market. In the past 10 years, the average asking price has been more than $2,000 four times (2011, 2013, 2016 and 2020).

NBA All-Star weekend schedule: List of Hall-of-Famers to be announced on February 14

Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Finalists and Award Winners to be announced Friday, February 14th at @NBAAllStar Weekend in Chicago. #20HoopClass



📰: https://t.co/E9hT0ak6Qd pic.twitter.com/l2OWay2Iv8 — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) February 10, 2020

