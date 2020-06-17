NBA Disney Hotels Allocated To Teams According To Their Seedings: Report

The NBA is slated to make its return in July at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, where the teams would stay till the 2019-20 season is completed. The teams will be staying at the three hotels in the resort – Gran Destino, Grand Floridian and the Yacht Club. As per the NBA reports, the teams have been allotted hotels according to the seeding.

NBA Disney hotels: The NBA Disney hotels have been sorted according to seeding

Sources: NBA teams Disney hotels based on seeding:



-Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat

-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic

-Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

NBA Disney hotels: Why are the NBA Disney hotels sorted according to the NBA standings?

Per Walt Disney World sources:



The Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs is considered to be the "main" hotel and Coronado Springs Convention Center is considered to be one of the main hubs for the NBA. This is why teams that are expected to be in the longest are at there. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 16, 2020

As per reports, teams expected to be at the venue for more time are allotted the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs, as it is the supposed to be the 'main' hotel. If a team staying at the Grand Floridian or Yacht Club remains in the league longer than expected, they might be asked to move later on. Reports also added that outside entertainment like DJs or comedians could be bought in. The Gran Destino is reportedly the cheapest hotel at the resort with prices for the rooms starting at $263 per night.

Which team will stay at which hotel?

HOTEL TEAMS Gran Destino Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat Grand Floridian Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic Yacht Club Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards

NBA Disney hotels: Services Disney will be providing during the NBA season

The Grand Floridian is considered as a flagship resort for Disney and the rooms at the place will start at $710 per night. The Yacht Club is supposed to share amenities with Disney's Beach Club, which plans to reopen on June 22. According to reports, Disney wants to prove that they can 'accommodate a professional sports league under adverse circumstances'. Disney will also look after the safety and security of the players and will be training their staff to recognize NBA personnel. The kitchen staff will also prepare most of the food, with outside orders being limited.

