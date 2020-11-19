NBA Draft Live Updates: Wolves Select Anthony Edwards With No. 1 Pick, Hornets Get LaMelo

Quick links:
The NBA Draft 2020 began with countless uncertainties, with various athletes being considered as a possible No.1 pick for the 2020-21 season. The Draft, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held virtually at ESPN's studio in Connecticut. The players' reactions were live streamed from their respective homes or venues, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the picks.
As projected, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards were the top three picks of the night. While some later picks were surprises, the Golden State Warriors were said to be leaning towards Wiseman, who would develop well with the team. Edwards, who played for Georgia, was the No.1 pick, seemingly the best fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves roster. Ball, on the other hand, was apparently the favoured pick for the Charlotte Hornets.
Hoping to add new talent to a roster that boasts Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves chose Edwards – a dynamic scorer with a promise for consistency. He was the scoring leader, averaging 19.1 points per game in 2019-20 for the Georgia Bulldogs. Per reports, they plan to send their 17th overall pick to OKC Thunder to gain the 25th and 28th overall picks plus Ricky Rubio.
Ball, picked third, will join the league after a successful season with Australia’s Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League (NBL). Known for his quick shooting, he finished the NBL season while averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds. While his injury cut his season short, the young star had back-to-back triple-doubles for the Hawks.
While the Warriors were linked to Israel's Deni Avdija and Edwards, Wiseman was apparently the team's preferred choice. “I'm truly ready just to go to Golden State and go and learn as much as possible," said the 19-year-old, who averaged 34.2 points in three games as for the Tigers. He was suspended for 12 games after that as his family had received money during the process.
