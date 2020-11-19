NBA Draft Live Updates: Wolves Select Anthony Edwards With No. 1 Pick, Hornets Get LaMelo

The NBA Draft 2020 began with countless uncertainties, with various athletes being considered as a possible No.1 pick for the 2020-21 season. The Draft, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held virtually at ESPN's studio in Connecticut. The players' reactions were live streamed from their respective homes or venues, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the picks.

NBA Draft live updates

As projected, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards were the top three picks of the night. While some later picks were surprises, the Golden State Warriors were said to be leaning towards Wiseman, who would develop well with the team. Edwards, who played for Georgia, was the No.1 pick, seemingly the best fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves roster. Ball, on the other hand, was apparently the favoured pick for the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA Draft first pick: Anthony Edwards to Timberwolves

Hoping to add new talent to a roster that boasts Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves chose Edwards – a dynamic scorer with a promise for consistency. He was the scoring leader, averaging 19.1 points per game in 2019-20 for the Georgia Bulldogs. Per reports, they plan to send their 17th overall pick to OKC Thunder to gain the 25th and 28th overall picks plus Ricky Rubio.

LaMelo Ball to Hornets as the No. 3 pick

Ball, picked third, will join the league after a successful season with Australia’s Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League (NBL). Known for his quick shooting, he finished the NBL season while averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds. While his injury cut his season short, the young star had back-to-back triple-doubles for the Hawks.

James Wiseman to Warriors as the No. 2 pick

While the Warriors were linked to Israel's Deni Avdija and Edwards, Wiseman was apparently the team's preferred choice. “I'm truly ready just to go to Golden State and go and learn as much as possible," said the 19-year-old, who averaged 34.2 points in three games as for the Tigers. He was suspended for 12 games after that as his family had received money during the process.

Other first-round picks

Chicago Bulls – Patrick Williams

Cleveland Cavaliers – Isaac Okoro

Atlanta Hawks – Onyeka Okongwu

Detroit Pistons – Killian Hayes.

New York Knicks – Obi Toppin

Washington Wizards – Deni Avdija

Phoenix Suns – Jalen Smith

San Antonio Spurs– Devin Vassell

Sacramento Kings – Tyrese Haliburton

New Orleans Pelicans – Kira Lewis Jr.

Boston Celtics – Aaron Nesmith

Orlando Magic – Cole Anthony

Portland Trail Blazers – Isaiah Stewart

Timberwolves – Aleksej Pokusevski

Dallas Mavericks – Josh Green

Brooklyn Nets – Saddiq Bey

Miami Heat – Precious Achiuwa

Philadelphia 76ers – Tyrese Maxey

Denver Nuggets – Zeke Nnaji

Knicks – Leandro Bolmaro

Milwaukee Bucks – R.J. Hampton

Oklahoma City Thunder – Immanuel Quickley

Celtics – Payton Pritchard

Utah Jazz – Udoka Azubuike

Los Angeles Lakers – Jaden McDaniels

Toronto Raptors – Malachi Flynn

Celtics – Desmond Bane

Some trades made during the night

Timberwolves received Ricky Rubio, No. 28 pick Jaden McDaniels and Immanuel Quickley, who was later traded to the Knicks. In return, the OKC Thunder received No. 17 pick Aleksej Pokusevski.

Philadelphia 76ers get Seth Curry from the Mavericks, who receive 36th pick and Josh Richardson

Brooklyn Nets received Landry Shamet, while the Clippers got Luke Kennard. The Pistons receive Rodney McGruder and No. 19 2020 first-round pick – Saddiq Bey.

Charlotte Hornets received Nick Richards (No. 42 pick), while the Pelicans get a future second-round pick.

Utah Jazz trade their future second-round pick to Pelicans for No. 39 pick Elijah Hughes

Thunder acquire Czech star Vit Krejci, while the Wizards get the No. 53 second-round pick.

The Clippers also get No. 33 pick Daniel Oturu, while the Knicks get a 2023 second-round pick through Pistons.

Boston Celtics land two future second-round picks, while the Grizzlies get No. 30 Desmons Bane.

Pistons also receive Tony Bradley, while the Jazz get a future pick, along with cash considerations.

Pelicans acquire a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick, while the Nuggets receive No. 24 pick RJ Hampton.

