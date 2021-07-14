NBA Finals: Bucks Vs Suns Ratings Up From 2020 Finals; 9 Million Viewers In First 3 Games

The ongoing Bucks vs Suns NBA finals is currently poised at 2-1 after Milwaukee Bucks defeated Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game-3 of the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo was once again was at his very best to deny Suns third straight win in the finals. However, this year's NBA finals viewers rating has seen a surge n the first three games compared to last year when the final was being played between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Bucks vs Suns NBA finals' ratings skyrockets

According to a report by Nielsen, the first three games of the championship match between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged just about 9 million viewers. Viewership for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on ABC was up 51% from last year’s Game 3. The ABC broadcast averaged 9,020,000 viewers, peaking with 11,100,000 viewers. The NBA's final viewers throughout all three games averaged 9,000,000 viewers, up 33 percent from last year. Additionally, Game 3 generated a 27.2 rating in the Milwaukee market, making it the highest-rated NBA game in the market since 2001. The broadcast drew a 23.1 rating in the Phoenix market.

NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo joins elite list during Suns vs Bucks Game 3

Milwaukee Bucks kept their chances alive of winning the NBA trophy with victory over the Suns in Game 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo ensured that the Bucks don't lose Game 3 at home by putting up yet another incredible performance. The Suns fought through the game, but the Bucks pulled away in the second half. The Greek Freak scored 41 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists to guide his team to victory.

Back-to-back 40+ point outings for Giannis... we showcase the best of his 8 40-point performances this season! #ThatsGame @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks look to even the series 2-2 vs. PHX in Game 4 Wednesday night at 9pm/et on ABC. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3FAOhwurPT — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2021

Devin Booker of the Suns did not have the best of the game scoring just 10 points on 3-of-14 from the field and 1-of-7 from three-point arc. Chris Paul led them with 19 points and nine assists, with DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder adding 18 points each. Mikal Bridges who scored 27-point performance in Game 2 scored just four points in Game 3.

Apart from helping Bucks to a win over the Suns in Game 3, the two-time MVP ( Antetokounmpo) also joined Shaquille O’Neal as the only player in the NBA Finals history to record 40-point 10-rebounds in back-to-back games. The forward also became the sixth player in NBA Finals history with 40 points in consecutive games joining Michael Jordan, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal, Rick Barry, and LeBron James.

Credit: @NBA/ Twitter