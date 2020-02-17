The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kawhi Leonard Shares BANTER Kobe Bryant Story After Winning NBA All-Star MVP

Basketball News

Kawhi Leonard bagged the inaugural Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP award on Sunday. Post the win, the LA Clippers star revealed an interesting Kobe Bryant story.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard put in a memorable performance in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday. Team LeBron were outplayed by Team Giannis by a narrow 155-157 margin. The former Raptors star was accurately judged as the NBA All-Star MVP. After the win, Kawhi Leonard told NBA on TNT an interesting Kobe Bryant story which left the fans in splits. 

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer meets Toronto Raptors super fan Nav Bhatia ahead of NBA All-Star 2020

Kawhi Leonard bags NBA All-Star MVP

In an interview with NBA on TNT, the 28-year old LA Clippers star revealed a never-before-heard Kobe Bryant story. Kobe Bryant reportedly boasted to Kawhi Leonard that he shot 49 times in a basketball game. Kawhi's story gave the TNT crew a good laugh. Kobe Bryant, who is remembered as one of the most fierce players to ever step on a basketball court, did have his fair share of games with over 40 field goal attempts. The LA Lakers icon registered 46 shots during his 81-point outburst against the Toronto Raptors back in 2006. In addition to that, Kobe Bryant also recorded 50 shots in his final NBA game against the Utah Jazz in 2016.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan make 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame final list

Kawhi Leonard reveals the best Kobe Bryant story ever!

Also Read | Zion Williamson admits being ‘zoned out’ while meeting ex-US President Barack Obama

Kawhi Leonard on the way to becoming an NBA legend?

Also Read | Luke Walton handed technical foul, tells Luka Doncic to give the ref his autograph

Kawhi Leonard dedicates NBA All-Star MVP award win to Kobe Bryant

Also Read | The Game, 2 Chainz get inked with Kobe Bryant tribute tattoos to honour Lakers legend

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA EXPLAINS BRITISH MP'S DEPORT
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA