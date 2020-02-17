Kawhi Leonard Shares BANTER Kobe Bryant Story After Winning NBA All-Star MVP

Kawhi Leonard put in a memorable performance in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday. Team LeBron were outplayed by Team Giannis by a narrow 155-157 margin. The former Raptors star was accurately judged as the NBA All-Star MVP. After the win, Kawhi Leonard told NBA on TNT an interesting Kobe Bryant story which left the fans in splits.

Kawhi Leonard bags NBA All-Star MVP

The #nba #AllStar2020 Game saw Kawhi Leonard win the first Kobe Bryant MVP award with 30 points, goes 8-for-14 on 3-pointers and saw both teams honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend in the most fitting fashion: by playing hard to the last second. pic.twitter.com/eJXcKZfEsz — iSports (@iSports16) February 17, 2020

In an interview with NBA on TNT, the 28-year old LA Clippers star revealed a never-before-heard Kobe Bryant story. Kobe Bryant reportedly boasted to Kawhi Leonard that he shot 49 times in a basketball game. Kawhi's story gave the TNT crew a good laugh. Kobe Bryant, who is remembered as one of the most fierce players to ever step on a basketball court, did have his fair share of games with over 40 field goal attempts. The LA Lakers icon registered 46 shots during his 81-point outburst against the Toronto Raptors back in 2006. In addition to that, Kobe Bryant also recorded 50 shots in his final NBA game against the Utah Jazz in 2016.

Kawhi Leonard reveals the best Kobe Bryant story ever!

Kawhi's Kobe story had the guys rolling 😂😭







pic.twitter.com/FwlMJ4lsjE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Kawhi Leonard on the way to becoming an NBA legend?

Kawhi Leonard, who is still 28 years old



2x NBA Champion

2x Finals MVP

4x All-Star

3x All-NBA

5x All-Defensive Team

2x Defensive Player of the Year



Now, the 2020 Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP winner pic.twitter.com/JrXwCblU38 — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 17, 2020

Kawhi Leonard dedicates NBA All-Star MVP award win to Kobe Bryant

