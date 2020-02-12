The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kendrick Perkins Lashes Out At Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving

Basketball News

Former Boston Celtics player Kendrick Perkins has made it his mission to hate on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Here is what Perkins said about Irving recently.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendrick Perkins

Kyrie Irving has been struggling with injuries in his debut season for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are without another star acquisition in the form of Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving was targeted once again by former NBA player - Kendrick Perkins - for the former's behaviour while playing in Boston.

Also Read | Dwyane Wade heaps praise on Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Co

Kyrie Irving makes USA 44-man preliminary list for upcoming Olympics

Also Read | Kevin Durant opens up on leaving OKC for Warriors, says he didn't care about rivalry

Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Nets star - Kyrie Irving

Also Read | Russell Westbrook motivated to perform for 'mentor, friend and brother - Kobe Bryant'

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins (who works with NBC Sports Boston) was present during the Boston Celtic and the Houston Rockets match. Kendrick Perkins lashed out at former Celtics man Kyrie Irving while spectating during the game. Kendrick Perkins said, “You know, when I was playing for the Celtics I never really focused on the crowd or the fans, I was so locked in. But now that I’m an analyst and I’m retired, it’s amazing how many Celtics fans there are around the world. Do you hear these chants right now? Let’s go Celtics. Every time I think of that guy (Kyrie Irving), I want to throw up.”

Also Read | Seth Curry has left behind brother Stephen Curry with this INCREDIBLE stat

Kyrie Irving pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Also Read | Damian Lillard’s postgame interview hilariously video-bombed by Hassan Whiteside

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION