Kendrick Perkins Lashes Out At Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has been struggling with injuries in his debut season for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are without another star acquisition in the form of Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving was targeted once again by former NBA player - Kendrick Perkins - for the former's behaviour while playing in Boston.

Kyrie Irving makes USA 44-man preliminary list for upcoming Olympics

Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson -- they're all on the @usabasketball 44-man preliminary roster for the Tokyo Olympics just officially announced ... pic.twitter.com/Y6RzKfJer4 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2020

Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Nets star - Kyrie Irving

"...and Kyrie Irving didn’t want to play for this franchise. Every time I think of that guy I want to throw up."



- Kendrick Perkins on Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/gSFCPeqXzq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 12, 2020

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins (who works with NBC Sports Boston) was present during the Boston Celtic and the Houston Rockets match. Kendrick Perkins lashed out at former Celtics man Kyrie Irving while spectating during the game. Kendrick Perkins said, “You know, when I was playing for the Celtics I never really focused on the crowd or the fans, I was so locked in. But now that I’m an analyst and I’m retired, it’s amazing how many Celtics fans there are around the world. Do you hear these chants right now? Let’s go Celtics. Every time I think of that guy (Kyrie Irving), I want to throw up.”

Kyrie Irving pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna

