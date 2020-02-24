How Did Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Meet? Was It Love At First Sight?

Although Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's relationship has had its own share of ups and downs, the popular Miami couple continue to stick by each other in the toughest of times. The duo have known each other since 2007. 13 years later, they are still supporting each other to bring about a change in the community. Find out how did Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union meet all those years ago at the most unexpected of occasions.

Miami Heat honour Dwayne Wade in the most stunning fashion

This is and forever will be HIS house. pic.twitter.com/cmRYZS2Sgf — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 23, 2020

How did Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union meet?

Dwyane Wade met wife Gabrielle Union for the first time in 2007 at an NFL Super Bowl Party while the former was still married to Siohvaughn Funches. They did not start dating until 2009 after Dwyane Wade divorced Funches. The duo have been inseparable ever since. While there have been multiple instances of troubles in their relationship, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the most iconic couples in the NBA fraternity at present. The duo spent a year apart in 2013 (during which Dwyane Wade had a child with Basketball Wives star, Aja Metoyerin) but got reconciled soon. Dwyane Wade popped the question soon after and the duo got hitched in early 2014 after which they went on an epic honeymoon. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parents to 18-year-old Zaire, 12-year-old Zaya and 6-year-old Xavier. Dwyane Wade also takes care of his 18-year-old nephew, Dahveon. Just two years ago, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kaavia James.

Dwayne Wade wife: Gabrielle Union shares video of Dwayne Wade's daughter Zaya

Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

Dwayne Wade's documentary hits the big screen

D.Wade: Life Unexpected comes on tonight 9pm est on @espn. I shared a lot of life moments and I wanna hear your thoughts!!! Talk to me using hashtag #LifeUnexpected. pic.twitter.com/KCld1rotjx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 24, 2020

