NBA Might Need Bubble For 2020-21 Season As Well For Safety: NBPA Director Michele Roberts

After months of preparing and setting up numerous safety protocols, the NBA is set to resume their 2019-20 season in the Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday (Friday IST). When the league initially released details about their plan to conduct the entirety of the remaining season in the bubble, people raised concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and Florida in specific. However, the league decided to continue their plan as teams travelled to the NBA bubble earlier this month.

NBA 2020-21 season bubble: League may need another NBA bubble, says NBPA director Michele Roberts

As per ESPN's report, National Basketball Players Association's director Michele Roberts said returning to an NBA bubble might be the only way they can conduct another season. "If tomorrow looks like today, I don't know how we say we can do it differently," the NBPA director told ESPN during a phone interview. She added that the entire league feels like this, including their experts, believe that they need an NBA 2020-21 season bubble.

Roberts is currently staying at the NBA bubble and spoke to ESPN after the league completed their final day of scrimmages. The NBA officially resume with the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz matchup on Thursday, 6:30 PM EST (Friday, 4:00 AM IST). As of now, the league has gone three weeks without a positive test in the bubble. Two players who tested positive did so when they arrived on campus, which prevented the virus from actually penetrating the NBA bubble.

While the NBA has gone without any positive tests, leagues like MLB are struggling with the ongoing pandemic as they attempt to complete their season with teams travelling to play in home stadiums. Though the teams have been playing without fans, a recent outbreak in the Miami Marlins saw 17 members of their travel party test positive. The team's games for the entire week have been postponed, along with games of Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, who played the Marlins before the outbreak.

Roberts spoke about the need for a sterile and contained environment to play sports. While she assures she does think like President Donald Trump and thinks everything will go away in weeks, she does pray for a 'different set of circumstances' that enables them to play. However, they cannot predict what the future will look like and they will have to continue how they have been, Roberts reiterated. She hopes that the situation changes and people can live comfortably with their families.

According to the league's current schedule, they plan to begin the 2020-21 season on December 1. Though Roberts was among those who were concerned about the bubble, she knows that the bubble is currently working. She was worried that the bubble might feel like an 'armed camp' and believed they cannot 'incarcerate people'. When she arrived at the campus, however, she realised that the facilities available are in line with what the players are used to.

Roberts explained that the safety protocols needs some time getting used to. She commended the medical facilities available on campus, sure that no one will have to worry if they fall sick. While Roberts knows 'nothing is perfect', they are there to play, and the "players are largely cool with it".

Along with the safety concerns, the NBPA and NBA are also planning for the inevitable financial hit they will face next season. In May, NBA commissioner Adam Silver had added that live games generate around 40% of the league's yearly revenue. While they are all worried about the bubble, the league's collective bargaining agreement is not a concern at the moment. Either side can opt of the CBA by December 2022.

(Image source: AP)