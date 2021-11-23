NBA, New York Knicks Vs LA Lakers: Team News, Predictions, Fantasy Tips And More

New York Nicks are up against Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2021-22 non-conference play, scheduled to be played at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, local time. The Lakers head into this match after defeating Detroit Pistons 116-121 on November 21, where a heated altercation between Lakers superstar LeBron James and Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, resulted in James getting a one-match suspension, while Stewart was suspended for two matches.

At the same time, the Knicks head into this match after losing to Chicago Bulls 109-103, in their previous match on Monday. Lakers currently sit ninth in the Western Conference points standings of the NBA 2021-22 season after winning nine matches and losing nine. Meanwhile, ahead of the clash against the Lakers, the Knicks have suffered eight defeats and have won eight matches so far. Knicks are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference points table.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Team News

Heading into the non-conference matchup at the Madison Square Garden, the Knicks are set to miss the services of Taj Gibson, Mitchell Robinson, while the Lakers miss out on Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves, and Kendrick Nunn due to various injuries. Julius Randle, averaging 20.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for the Knicks so far in the season. Whereas, Anthony Davis is currently averaging 24.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game for the Lakers.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Dream 11 Predictions

LA Lakers predicted starting line-up: G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Anthony Davis | F - LeBron James | C - DeAndre Jordan.

New York Knicks predicted starting line-up: G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Nerlens Noel

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Fantasy Tips and Top Picks

Julius Randle is expected to be one of the top picks for fans in their fantasy teams, while Derrick Rose, averaging 12.6 points per game in the last 10 games, will be expected to add to the Knicks’ cause on Tuesday night. At the same time, Anthony Davis along with Russell Westbrook will be the top picks from the Lakers squad. Westbrook is currently averaging 19.3 points in the last 10 matches for the Lakers.

(Image: AP/ Instagram- @nyknicks)