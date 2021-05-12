NBA Playoffs 2021: Teams That Have Qualified For Playoffs And Those In Play-in Tournament

As of Tuesday (Wednesday IST), four teams from each conference have qualified for the NBA playoffs 2021. That means, before the play-in tournament later this month, only two more teams will be able to secure their postseason spot. As per NBA's new rule, the No. 7 and No. 8 seed will have to take part in the play-in tournament to clinch their playoff spot.
Teams qualified for NBA playoffs 2021
- Western Conference – Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers
- Eastern Conference – Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat
As of now, eight teams have secured their place in the upcoming NBA playoffs. Keeping in mind the new play-in tournament, only two more teams from each conference can secure a place. In the West, we have the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers in fifth and sixth place. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are one game behind both teams, still having a chance to escape the play-in situation.
In the East, the No, 9 seeded Indiana Pacers have the same record with the No. 8 seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are placed fifth and sixth, both teams three games over the No. 7 seeded Boston Celtics.
What are the NBA play-in tournament teams?
Western Conference
- No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors
- No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs
Eastern Conference
- No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets
- No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards
NBA playoffs picture: The current NBA playoffs bracket
Eastern Conference
- (Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)
- (Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)
- (Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)
- (Q) Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)
Western Conference
- (Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)
- (Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)
- (Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)
- (Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)
NBA play-in tournament date and remaining schedule
- Second half of the NBA regular season ends – May 16 EST (May 17 IST)
- Play-in tournament – May 18 to 21 EST (May 19 to May 22 IST)
- NBA playoffs date – May 22 to July 22 EST (May 23 to July 23 IST)
