NBA Playoffs 2021: Teams That Have Qualified For Playoffs And Those In Play-in Tournament

As of Tuesday (Wednesday IST), four teams from each conference have qualified for the NBA playoffs 2021. That means, before the play-in tournament later this month, only two more teams will be able to secure their postseason spot. As per NBA's new rule, the No. 7 and No. 8 seed will have to take part in the play-in tournament to clinch their playoff spot.

Teams qualified for NBA playoffs 2021

Western Conference – Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers

Eastern Conference – Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat

As of now, eight teams have secured their place in the upcoming NBA playoffs. Keeping in mind the new play-in tournament, only two more teams from each conference can secure a place. In the West, we have the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers in fifth and sixth place. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are one game behind both teams, still having a chance to escape the play-in situation.

The Heat have officially booked their spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs! 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CwGUrUeTwl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2021

In the East, the No, 9 seeded Indiana Pacers have the same record with the No. 8 seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are placed fifth and sixth, both teams three games over the No. 7 seeded Boston Celtics.

What are the NBA play-in tournament teams?

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

NBA playoffs picture: The current NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)

(Q) Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)

NBA play-in tournament date and remaining schedule

Second half of the NBA regular season ends – May 16 EST (May 17 IST)

Play-in tournament – May 18 to 21 EST (May 19 to May 22 IST)

NBA playoffs date – May 22 to July 22 EST (May 23 to July 23 IST)

