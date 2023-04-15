NBA playoffs 2023: Heat vs Bulls, Timberwolves vs Thunder in Play-in tournament

NBA Playoffs: On the final day of the NBA play-in tournament, Heat faced the Bulls whereas Timberwolves played Thunder, for the remaining two playoff spots. With the conclusion of the scheduled matches, the NBA Play-offs scenario has been finalized. So, who got in and who got eliminated, let's find out.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls was the penultimate encounter of the play-ins. In the match heat pounced their authority in the opening quarter, however, the gap wasn't much. After the third quarter, it was the Bulls, who were leading by 1 point (68-67. The fourth quarter turned out to be the decisive one as in it Heat squashed Bulls 35-23 to ultimately take a big lead. The match ended with a score of 102-91 and with it, Heat knocked out the Bulls to capture ground in the playoffs setting.

In the final match of the play-in tournament Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was all even Stevens after the first quarter but Timberwolves took the edge in the 2nd quarter. They held onto the lead in the 3rd and 4th quarters to qualify for the playoffs.

2023 NBA Scores: All NBA results for games played on April 14

Miami Heat defeated Chicago Bulls by 102-91

Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Oklahoma City Thunder by 120-95

With these results, NBA Playoff scene is now final.

NBA Playoffs scenario after Heat vs Bulls and Timberwolves vs Thunder

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the playoffs. Both Eastern and Western conference have filled the 8 apiece spots. The play-offs first round will begin from tomorrow.

The bracket is set.



PLAYOFF HOOPS BEGIN IN 12 HOURS 🍿



Nets-Sixers | Game 1 | 1pm/et on ESPN#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/bsFcixAXF2 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

Eastern Conference First Round

MIL (1) vs. MIA (8) | BOS (2) vs. ATL (7) | PHI (3) vs. BKN (6) | CLE (4) vs. NYK (5)

Western Conference First Round

DEN (1) vs. MIN (8) | MEM (2) vs. LAL (7) | SAC (3) vs. GSW (6) | PHX (4) vs. LAC (5)

NBA standings before the playoffs

Here's the final standings of the NBA Eastern Conference.

Western Conference

Here's the final picture of the NBA Western Conference.

NBA 2022/23 Playoffs Teams

Western Conference:

1. Denver Nuggets

2. Memphis Grizzlies

3. Sacramento Kings

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Golden State Warriors

7. Los Angeles Lakers

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

Eastern Conference:

1. Milwaukee Bucks

2. Boston Celtics

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

5. New York Knicks

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Atlanta Hawks

8. Miami Heat