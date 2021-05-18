NBA Playoffs: Did Clippers Intentionally Lose To Avoid Lakers In The Postseason?

The Los Angeles Clippers have made it to the 2021 NBA playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The team has played to get better this season, looking to redeem themselves after their loss against the Denver Nuggets last season. Some people, however, are convinced that the Clippers have lost on purpose to avoid the Los Angeles Lakers. Here is more on the latest Clippers playoffs theory -

Clippers playoffs: Did the team lose to avoid the Lakers?

As the NBA regular season wrapped up, the Clippers confirmed their No. 4 seed in the West. While it is to-be-determined who will play the top two seeds, the Clippers will for sure face the Dallas Mavericks. However, fans and others seem to believe the Clippers tanked themselves at the end to avoid the Lakers in Round 1. The Clippers lost the last two games vs the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets, which has caused fans to believe that they purposely tanked their final two games of the 2020-21 regular season.

Clippers ducking the Lakers like pic.twitter.com/tUjoZLESzq — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) May 15, 2021

When Clippers fans call into the show saying they weren’t ducking the Lakers pic.twitter.com/YmBbs6AiP0 — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) May 18, 2021

What the Clippers did last night to avoid the Lakers is straight disgusting.



That’s the #ClipperWay 😂



pic.twitter.com/gsdlkommIz — Ryan Rueda (@iDude14) May 17, 2021

A week ago I was pretty confident that the Clippers would beat the Lakers in a series but if the Clippers really tanked to avoid the Lakers ... man idk anymore 😭 — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 18, 2021

What is the current tentative NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference playoffs bracket

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs (Q) Miami Heat (No. 6)

(Q) New York Knicks (No. 4) vs (Q) Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference playoffs bracket

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs (Q) Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4) vs (Q) Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

NBA playoffs bracket: Is the NBA playoffs schedule revealed?

As of now, the league is yet to finalize the playoffs schedule. Some games depend on the play-in tournament results, which will be finalized only after the results. Meanwhile, the NBA play-in tournament will begin from Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs GSW – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

NBA playoffs schedule: What are Lakers playoffs chances?

Before Anthony Davis and LeBron James were sidelined for weeks, the LA Lakers were placed second in the West. However, by the time the regular season ended, the defending champions were seventh, headed to the play-in tournament to face the Golden State Warriors. Even if the Lakers lose vs the Warriors, they will have one more chance to clinch a playoff spot.

