NBA Playoffs Lakers Vs Warriors Game 3: Lebron, Davis Combine To Give Lakers 2-1 Lead

Lakers vs Warriors live: Get all the live updates of the Los Angeles vs Golden State Warriors game 3 NBA Playoffs here. It is 1-1 at this juncture in the Western Conference semi-finals. And today, one team will take the edge at the Crypto.com Arena. So far, the Lakers vs Warriors contest has lived up to the expectations, thus, let's witness what is in store for us today in Lebron vs Curry 3!

Prateek Arya
NBA Playoffs Lakers vs Warriors game 3 live score NBA score Lebron James vs Stephen Curry

Image: AP

09:02 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Final Score

LA Lakers won the match. The final score stands: 127-97.

08:44 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Lakers take further lead

Lakers are up by 30 points right now. With less than 2 minutes remaining the victory is certain.

08:25 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Lakers on course to take the lead in the series

LA Lakers have maintained the lead. They are 26 points up. It is 98-72 at this point.

07:46 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: Q3 on the way

Lakers are still leading with 64 points. GSW on the other hand are 14 points behind on 50.

07:28 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Lakers take the lead at half time

After two quarters, it is Los Angeles Lakers, who have taken a slight edge into the half time. The score stands at 59-48.

07:12 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: It's all sqauare

The score is 42-42 in the Q2. Half time is hovering and it seems another nail-biter is on the way.

07:10 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Looney and Davis tangled up

Looney and Davils have collided and a time out has been taken.

07:03 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live update: Warriors with a scant lead

It is 34-40 at the moment. Sonme end to end stff is taking place.

06:43 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: GSW with a slight edge after Q1

Curry missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of Q1. However, GSW has the slight edge. It is 30-23 at the moment.

06:43 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live update: It's going neck and neck

Just seconds remaining before the end of Q1. It iis 23-30 at the moment.

06:23 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live update: Curry hits a 3-pointer

Steph Curry makes first mark on Game 3. It is 15-12 and 6 minutes left in Q1.

06:20 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live update: Match begins

It's 11-6 after initial minutes. Anthony Davis is down fallowing a hard fall.

06:17 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: Warriors on the move
06:17 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: Lakers starting 5
06:07 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors live: It's National Anthem Time

National Anthem is being played at the crypto.com arena.

05:52 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors game 3: The action set to take place in 10 minutes

Play to begin in 10 minutes. Get ready for the starting 5 of both teams.

05:52 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors game 3: Where to watch the live streaming?
  • Game 3 will be live streamed on JioCinema. The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
  •  The Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Wrriors NBA Playoffs game 3 will be broadcasted live on Sports18 in India.
05:52 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 3: Venue and timing of the match

The Lakers vs Warriors game 3 will take place at the crypto.com arena. The match will start at 6 AM IST.

05:52 IST, May 7th 2023
Lakers vs Warriors Game 3: Who will take the lead?

After Lakers secured a thrilling victory in Game 1, Warriors made a comeback and overwhelmed Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2. Hence, It is one apiece till now. Today one team will take the edge. Will we see a classic from Lebron James or Stephen Curry will rise to the occassion. Stay at the space for all the live updates.

