NBA Playoffs Lakers Vs Warriors Game 3: Lebron, Davis Combine To Give Lakers 2-1 Lead

LA Lakers won the match. The final score stands: 127-97.
Lakers are up by 30 points right now. With less than 2 minutes remaining the victory is certain.
LA Lakers have maintained the lead. They are 26 points up. It is 98-72 at this point.
Lakers are still leading with 64 points. GSW on the other hand are 14 points behind on 50.
After two quarters, it is Los Angeles Lakers, who have taken a slight edge into the half time. The score stands at 59-48.
The score is 42-42 in the Q2. Half time is hovering and it seems another nail-biter is on the way.
Looney and Davils have collided and a time out has been taken.
It is 34-40 at the moment. Sonme end to end stff is taking place.
Curry missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of Q1. However, GSW has the slight edge. It is 30-23 at the moment.
Just seconds remaining before the end of Q1. It iis 23-30 at the moment.
Steph Curry makes first mark on Game 3. It is 15-12 and 6 minutes left in Q1.
It's 11-6 after initial minutes. Anthony Davis is down fallowing a hard fall.
Game. On.
Starting five
National Anthem is being played at the crypto.com arena.
Play to begin in 10 minutes. Get ready for the starting 5 of both teams.
The Lakers vs Warriors game 3 will take place at the crypto.com arena. The match will start at 6 AM IST.
After Lakers secured a thrilling victory in Game 1, Warriors made a comeback and overwhelmed Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2. Hence, It is one apiece till now. Today one team will take the edge. Will we see a classic from Lebron James or Stephen Curry will rise to the occassion. Stay at the space for all the live updates.