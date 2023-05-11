Golden State Warriors defeated Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday by 121-106 in Game 5 of the ongoing conference semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Stephen Curry contributed with 27 points, eight assists, and three rebounds for the defending champions, as they forced the series into Game 6. On the other hand, LeBron James scored 25 points, assisted thrice and gathered nine rebounds in a losing cause.

🚨 FINAL FROM SAN FRANCISCO 🚨



Warriors: 121

Lakers: 106



Golden State forces a Game 6 ‼️ May 11, 2023

Stephen Curry nets 5 consecutive points

With 5:25 remaining in the game, Austin Reaves successfully scored a 3-pointer, reducing the Warriors' advantage to single digits at 104-95. However, Stephen Curry swiftly responded with five consecutive points, followed by another significant shot after D'Angelo Russell's deep connection. Draymond Green added 20 points and 10 rebounds, showcasing Golden State's resilient defense, which created more favorable opportunities on the offensive side, in alignment with the expectations set by coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State Warriors rallied from a 3-1 trail to defeat Lakers in Game 5, which happened for only the second time in the franchise's history. They will now look to win Game 6 and bring Game 7 back to the Chase Center on Sunday night. They previously overturned a 1-3 deficit in the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

Warriors vs Lakers game 6 is scheduled to be played on Friday night. It is worth noting that Lakers are 5-0 at home in the ongoing post-season. Interestingly, they have won eight straight game at home after losing to Chicago Bulls on March 26.