Last Updated:

NBA Playoffs Warriors Vs Lakers Live: LeBron's LA Lakers Secure Thrilling Win Over GSW

Warriors vs Lakers live: The day has arrived for the NBA fans to witness yet another battle between the GOATs. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will square off in the Western Conference semi finals. All the live happenings of NBA live Game 1 will be provided here i.e., at republicworld.com. Stay at the space to get a hold of all the action from NBA Playoffs, Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers.

Basketball News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
NBA playoffs updates Warriors vs Lakers live score nba score Lebron James vs Stephen Curry

Image: AP

pointer
10:37 IST, May 3rd 2023
Lakers vs Warriors: Who scored the most points?

Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown. Curry ended up with 27 points.

pointer
10:10 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live update: Lakers register win in Game 1

In the drama-filled Game 1, it is Lebron James' Lakers who prevailed over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors. The Final Score: 112-117 in favor of LA Lakers.

pointer
10:02 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live update: It's a nail bitter

With less than 2 minutes left, it can be anybody's game. It is all even at 112-112. The fans got their money's worth.

pointer
09:52 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live update: Last quarter underway

As of now LA Lakers are ahead by 10 points. It is 98-108 right now. Can Lebron's team maintain the cushion? 

pointer
09:36 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live update: Lakers have taken a significant lead

In the third quarter, Lakers have shifted gears and have created a gap. The score is 88-96 with 3 minutes left in the Q3.

pointer
08:56 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live update: Nothing separates the two after 2nd quarter

Lakers takes a point's edge heading into half time. In the LeBron James and Stephen Curry battle, it is Anthony Davis, who has scored the highest till now. It is 64-65, at the moment, and two more action-packed quarters are left. 

pointer
08:41 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs lakers live update: It's still neck and neck as 2nd quarter about to end

The score is 56-53 as Second quarter is about to end.

pointer
08:25 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live: Nothing separates the two

After the ending the first quarter at 29-31. Lakers look buoyed by what has traspired till now but the pundulum is continuously swoinging. The score is 38-39 right now.

pointer
08:13 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers: It's an end to end encounter

The first quarter is about to end and both teams are breathing down each other's necks. It is 28-25 in favour of GSW.

pointer
08:02 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live: The gap reduces to 2

It's 17-15 at the moment. Warriors are leading but only just.

pointer
07:59 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live: Lakers are back in the game after conceding early lead

Following a timeout, Lakers have broght the score to 14-9 from 10-2.

pointer
07:53 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live: Lebron misses but Curry gets it in

Lebron James misses a 3-pointer, leading to a loss in possession and Steph Curry's first contribution to the game. It's 7-2.

pointer
07:50 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live: King James gets on the score sheet

Warriors took 0-5 lead in the initial seconds and it's Lebron James for Lakers who makes the first hoop for the team. The score is 5-2.

pointer
07:48 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers live: It's go time

Players have taken the position. Get! Set!....and Go!

pointer
07:42 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers latest update: Play about to begin

We are moments away from the start as National Anthem has been sung.

pointer
07:38 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers latest update: Lebron James and Steph Curry ahead of the game

The old guards are all in. 

pointer
07:28 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers latest update: Lakers starting 5

Los Angeles Lakers Starting Five

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarrred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell

pointer
07:28 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers latest update: GSW starting 5

Golden State Warriors Starting Five

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

pointer
07:20 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers: Match to start in 20 minutes

In 20 minutes, teams will make their way to the hard maple. Stay tuned for the live action to begin.

pointer
07:20 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers: Head to head

The Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have played 434 games in the regular season with 261 victories for the Lakers and 173 for the Warriors.

pointer
07:20 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers latest update: At what time the match will start?

Warriors vs Lakers latest update: Here's when the match will start as per IST, ET, and, BST.

  • India: 7:30 AM IST
  • USA: 10 PM, ET
  • UK: 3 AM, BST
pointer
07:20 IST, May 3rd 2023
Warriors vs Lakers latest update: It's Lebron James vs Steph Curry! Who will win

So, the day has finally arrived. Today Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will lock horners in the Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi Finals. Who will prevail in the game 1? Let's look forward to the live NBA action.

COMMENT