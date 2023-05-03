NBA Playoffs Warriors Vs Lakers Live: LeBron's LA Lakers Secure Thrilling Win Over GSW

Quick links:
Image: AP
Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown. Curry ended up with 27 points.
In the drama-filled Game 1, it is Lebron James' Lakers who prevailed over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors. The Final Score: 112-117 in favor of LA Lakers.
With less than 2 minutes left, it can be anybody's game. It is all even at 112-112. The fans got their money's worth.
As of now LA Lakers are ahead by 10 points. It is 98-108 right now. Can Lebron's team maintain the cushion?
In the third quarter, Lakers have shifted gears and have created a gap. The score is 88-96 with 3 minutes left in the Q3.
Lakers takes a point's edge heading into half time. In the LeBron James and Stephen Curry battle, it is Anthony Davis, who has scored the highest till now. It is 64-65, at the moment, and two more action-packed quarters are left.
The score is 56-53 as Second quarter is about to end.
After the ending the first quarter at 29-31. Lakers look buoyed by what has traspired till now but the pundulum is continuously swoinging. The score is 38-39 right now.
The first quarter is about to end and both teams are breathing down each other's necks. It is 28-25 in favour of GSW.
It's 17-15 at the moment. Warriors are leading but only just.
Following a timeout, Lakers have broght the score to 14-9 from 10-2.
Lebron James misses a 3-pointer, leading to a loss in possession and Steph Curry's first contribution to the game. It's 7-2.
Warriors took 0-5 lead in the initial seconds and it's Lebron James for Lakers who makes the first hoop for the team. The score is 5-2.
Players have taken the position. Get! Set!....and Go!
We are moments away from the start as National Anthem has been sung.
The old guards are all in.
Get loose. Lock in.— NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2023
Steph and LeBron warm up for Game 1 🔒
📺 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/JZ4zPXufRY
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarrred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
In 20 minutes, teams will make their way to the hard maple. Stay tuned for the live action to begin.
The Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have played 434 games in the regular season with 261 victories for the Lakers and 173 for the Warriors.
Warriors vs Lakers latest update: Here's when the match will start as per IST, ET, and, BST.
So, the day has finally arrived. Today Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will lock horners in the Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi Finals. Who will prevail in the game 1? Let's look forward to the live NBA action.