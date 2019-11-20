NBA: Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams Show Off Their Dance Moves During Halftime Show

Los Angeles Lakers continued their winning form after beating Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 inside Stapler's center. LeBron James made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team in the league. Also, Anthony Davis scored 34 points. LeBron James posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to boost the NBA-leading Lakers, who have won 12 out of 13 games.

Lakers vs Thunders

Anthony Davis surprised everyone with his outside shooting skills. He finished 3-of-5 from beyond the arc after shooting only 25% from deep before the game against OKC. James and Davis looked good on the fast break and were unguardable at times during the match.

Bron brought the rain indoors ☔️ pic.twitter.com/8K83kKqdun — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

For OKC, Dennis Schroder came up with an impressive performance to ensure that the game was not a blowout. Though he only played 29 minutes off the bench, he was everywhere and finished 12-of-20 for 31 points.

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams show

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

During the halftime show, Lakers' fans were in for a treat as NBA's most recognised dance team was joined by tennis star Venus Williams and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Bot these athletes, performed with the Laker Girls (Los Angeles’ dance team) during halftime against the OKC Thunder. Gronkowski was also joined by James Corden, of 'Carpool Karaoke' fame.

The trio teamed up with the Laker Girls and performed a dance act. Recently, Rob Gronkowski revealed that he will host a pre-Super Bowl LIV party on February 1 at Miami Beach.