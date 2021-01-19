NBA Scores: GSW Edge Past LeBron James-led Lakers, Nets Topple Bucks 125-123

The NBA have opened their week by celebrating the Martin Luther King Day, combined with fitting tributes and games lined up. The league witnessed close encounters, as the Brooklyn Nets edged past the Milwaukee Bucks 125-123. The Golden State Warriors delivered another unexpected victory, beating the defending champions.

Lakers vs Warriors score: Golden State Warriors beat Lakers 115-113

The Warriors overcame a 14-point deficit in the final period to stun the Los Angeles Lakers 115-113. Steph Curry stepped up his three-point shooting towards the end, finishing the game with 26 points. Kelly Oubre Jr added 23 points, going 9-of-18 from the field. Andrew Wiggins, after a slow first half, picked up his pace, scoring 18 points.

Steve Kerr: "I just decided to make the change, just to flip flop Andrew (Wiggins) and Kelly (Oubre) -- to give Kelly a chance to play with a different group. I thought playing him with the second unit maybe would activate him -- get him more involved." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 19, 2021

The Warriors struggled defensively in the first half, rookie James Wiseman being fouled out early with only 4 points to his name. Oubre tied the score at 108, after which Draymond Green's layup gave the Golden State their first lead in the game. As LeBron James missed his a clutch three-pointer, the defending champions ended their five-game winning streak.

For the Lakers, Dennis Schroder scored team-high 25 points, shooting 53.3% from the ground. James added 19 points, while Anthony Davis scored a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

NBA results: Nets edge past Bucks in a close 125-123 encounter

“This is what they do. They wake up, come to the game and they score 30,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the Milwaukee Bucks loss to the Brooklyn Nets, speaking on James Harden and Kevin Durant teaming up. When Harden misses a shot, Durant makes it – something which will get better once Kyrie Irving returns. Harden scored 34 points and 12 assists, Durant finishing with 30 points.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Harden said, adding that it is their second straight game without any practice.

For the Bucks, Giannis finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists, unable to extend their winning streak. Khris Middleton added 25 points, while Jrue Holiday had 22. While the Nets are going strong, this was the team's seventh game without Irving – who could return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

James Harden points

Kevin Durant

30 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST - 48% FG



James Harden

34 PTS - 5 REB - 12 AST - 52% FG



This duo is insane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ADS9yxdrVg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 19, 2021

NBA highlights: Raptors top Doncic, Mavericks 116-93

Kyle Lowry's 23 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists led the Toronto Raptors to their blowout victory over the Mavericks. The Raptors have now recorded their third consecutive win. Chris Boucher scored 21 points, while OG Anunoby added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Doncic finished the game with 15 points, going 4-of-11 on shooting after his triple-double against the Chicago Bulls. "This is a very difficult planning situation, to try to prepare defensively in this kind of situation," coach Rick Carlisle said, promising to do a better job soon. Kristaps Porzinis scored team-high 23 points.

Other NBA scores for the night

Atlanta Hawks beat Minnesota Timberwolves 108-97

San Antonio Spurs register a 125-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns lose to the Memphis Grizzlies in a 108-104 encounter

Miami Heat top Detroit Pistons 113-107

Chicago Bulls edge past Houston Rockets 125-120

(Image credits: AP)