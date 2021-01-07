NBA Scores: LeBron Helps Lakers Past Grizzlies, Nets Thump Utah, Bulls Leave No 'Trail'

The NBA on Tuesday had some thrilling clashes on show for their fans as the likes of defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, their arch-rivals LA Clippers and the entertaining Brooklyn Nets took to the field. While fans were missed at the arenas, there was no shortage of entertainment as there were some close results, some surprise performances as teams got their mojo going after a short offseason. Here's all the NBA scores, results, key moments and highlights from the basketball action on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

NBA scores: Notable NBA results and highlights

Lakers vs Grizzlies score: LeBron brilliance helps defending champs edge close encounter

Defending champions Lakers had LeBron James and Anthony Davis to thank yet again as the duo helped the franchise escape from what could have been an embarrassing defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. The hosts made some key plays to keep tabs on the Lakers, who were particularly rusty much to the frustration of fans and coach Frank Vogel, despite the absence of star man Ja Morant .However, their superstar duo contributed a combined 52 points in addition to the 21 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 blocks and 4 steals to clinch a 94-92 win.

Trail Blazers vs Bulls score: Portland left 'White-faced' after Chicago seal thrilling upset

Chicago were trailing in the wake of Portland's insane first quarter with CJ McCollum firing on all cylinders. The Bulls were trailing by 20 in the second quarter, before invoking the spirit of the legendary 90s side to script an unbelievable upset. Seven Bulls players finished in double-figures, led by Coby White’s 21, while McCollum's game-high 26 points were not enough for the Trail Blazers in what was surely a humbling defeat.

NBA highlights: Clippers slip up again Mills & Murray seal bragging rights

Clippers had a chance to consolidate their position in the Western Conference on Tuesday but in their own typical fashion, blew up the chance, falling to a 113-116 defeat at home against the Spurs. Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley led from the front in Paul George's absence and combined for 50 points, but were no match to Spurs, who snapped their four-game losing steak. Patty Mills responded to his critics with a 27-point haul and was well supported by Dejounte Murray, who chipped in with 21 points.

NBA results: No KD, No problem for Nets as Brooklyn brush aside Utah

The Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night showcased that they were more than 'a Kevin Durant team' after their outclassed Utah Jazz 130-96. Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert ensured that KD's absence wasn't felt as the duo combined for a massive 53 points, mauling the Jazz defence. Utah were no match for the Nets and were clearly humbled, with Donovan Mitchell only showing up with a game-high 31 point haul.

NBA highlights: Wolves pack mauled after as Nuggets ride on Jokic masterclass

Nikola Jokic was again the star of the show for the Denver Nuggets, and while he did not register another triple-double, he did enough help his team beat Minnesota Timberwolves 123-116. Jokic scored 35 points, with Will Barton and JaMychal Green offering openly of support as they trashed the Wolves defence. D'Angelo Russell and Juancho Hernangomez tried their best to stage a resurrection act, but eventually fell short despite combing for 58 points at the Pepsi Center.

(Image Courtesy: NBA Twitter)