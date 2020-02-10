The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Seth Curry Has Left Behind Brother Stephen Curry With This INCREDIBLE Stat

Basketball News

Post the win against Charlotte Hornets, Seth Curry is NBA's most successful accurate career three-point shooter (43.53%). He is above Steph Curry (43.51%).

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Seth Curry

For the most part of his life, Seth Curry has played second fiddle to brother and Golden State Warriors star - Stephen Curry. However, since starting for Dallas Mavericks in 2016-17, Seth Curry has made some significant strides in his NBA career. Upon returning to Mavericks from Portland Trail Blazers before the start of the 2019-20 season, Seth Curry has put in some decent displays when given a chance on the court. He proved it in the win over the Hornets.

Also Read | Russell Westbrook motivated to perform for 'mentor, friend and brother - Kobe Bryant'

Seth Curry powers Mavericks to a win over Charlotte Hornets

Also Read | Dwyane Wade heaps praise on Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Co

Seth Curry surpasses Steph Curry in this ridiculous stat!

Also Read | Kevin Durant opens up on leaving OKC for Warriors, says he didn't care about rivalry

The Mavericks prevented themselves from registering a three-match losing streak by beating Charlotte Hornets with a 116-100 scoreline. Seth Curry was inspirational in that win as his sharp-shooting skills rescued the Mavericks in crunch situations during the game. Seth Curry drilled 6-of-8 shots from beyond the arc during Saturday’s win. In doing so, he surpassed star brother - Stephen Curry - as NBA's most successful and accurate career three-point shooter. Seth has a three-point shooting percentage of 43.53% while Steph Curry is shortly behind with 43.51%. Seth Curry is averaging 11.3 points and is shooting close to 43 per cent from beyond the arc on 4.9 attempts per game. 

Also Read | Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after NBA All-Star 2020 snub

Mavericks' star Seth Curry just cannot miss!

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK