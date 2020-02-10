Seth Curry Has Left Behind Brother Stephen Curry With This INCREDIBLE Stat

For the most part of his life, Seth Curry has played second fiddle to brother and Golden State Warriors star - Stephen Curry. However, since starting for Dallas Mavericks in 2016-17, Seth Curry has made some significant strides in his NBA career. Upon returning to Mavericks from Portland Trail Blazers before the start of the 2019-20 season, Seth Curry has put in some decent displays when given a chance on the court. He proved it in the win over the Hornets.

Seth Curry powers Mavericks to a win over Charlotte Hornets

Seth Curry's 26 PTS, 6 3PM leads the @dallasmavs over Charlotte on the road.



Willie Cauley-Stein: 15 PTS, 7-7 FGM

Tim Hardaway Jr: 14 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/hBiHdDsRsR — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2020

Seth Curry surpasses Steph Curry in this ridiculous stat!

Seth Curry (26 PTS) goes 6-8 from 3-point land and passes his brother, Steph, to become 1st in career 3P% (43.6%) among active players! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Vnf8wD2B1 — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2020

The Mavericks prevented themselves from registering a three-match losing streak by beating Charlotte Hornets with a 116-100 scoreline. Seth Curry was inspirational in that win as his sharp-shooting skills rescued the Mavericks in crunch situations during the game. Seth Curry drilled 6-of-8 shots from beyond the arc during Saturday’s win. In doing so, he surpassed star brother - Stephen Curry - as NBA's most successful and accurate career three-point shooter. Seth has a three-point shooting percentage of 43.53% while Steph Curry is shortly behind with 43.51%. Seth Curry is averaging 11.3 points and is shooting close to 43 per cent from beyond the arc on 4.9 attempts per game.

Mavericks' star Seth Curry just cannot miss!

Seth Curry (18 PTS & 7-7 FG) can’t miss! 😱 pic.twitter.com/bZqpTk8SZj — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 9, 2020

