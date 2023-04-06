NBA Standings: NBA Playoffs Scenario, Points Table, Results After Clippers Vs Lakers

NBA scores: Another eventful day at the NBA regular season culminated. Today a total of 8 matches were played in NBA, where the concluding match was a salivating Clippers vs Lakers encounter. Thus, LeBron James vs Kawahi Leonard took place, who went on to win let's find out.

The day kicked off with Pacers vs Knicks, and then Pistons vs Nets took over. Followed by Atalanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards. Bucks, Bulls, Celtics, Pelicans, etc. were also in action. Lebron James scored 33 points on the day, yet, the Lakers lost to Clippers by a margin of 7 points. Leonard on the other hand scored 25 points. Jaren Jackson of the Grizzlies contributed the most points (40) on the night. His, effort though went in vain as Memphis lost to the Pelicans. Here's the consolidated NBA results section and the NBA standings, plus the NBA Playoffs picture has also been presented.

2023 NBA Scores: All NBA results for games played on April 5

New York Knicks defeated Indiana Pacers by 138-129

Brooklyn Nets defeated Detroit Pistons by 123-108

Atlanta Hawks defeated Washington Wizards by 134-116

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Chicago Bulls by 105-92

Boston Celtics defeated Toronto Raptors by 97-93

New Orleans Pelicans defeated Memphis Grizzlies by 138-131

Dallas Mavericks defeated Sacramento Lings by 123-119

LA Clippers defeated LA Lakers by 125-118

NBA Playoffs scenario after games played on April 5

Here are the latest playoff-clinching, playoff seeding, and playoff elimination scenarios for the 2023 NBA playoffs. Clinching scenarios for games played on April 5. The Playoffs are set to start from April 11.

MILWAUKEE clinches No. 1 seed and NBA’s best overall record with 105-92 win over Chicago.

BOSTON clinches No. 2 seed with 97-93 win over Toronto and Milwaukee’s win over Chicago.

BOSTON clinches Atlantic Division title with win over Toronto.

PHILADELPHIA clinches No. 3 seed with Boston’s win over Toronto.

ATLANTA is locked into Play-In Tournament with Brooklyn’s 123-108 win over Detroit.

DENVER clinches No. 1 seed with New Orleans’ 138-131 OT win over Memphis.

2023 NBA Playoffs scenario: Play-In and Playoff Picture after April 5

NBA Standings ( Eastern Conference ) and NBA points table

Here's the NBA standings points table. Take a Peek at where your favorite teams stands.

NBA standings: NBA 2023 points table (Western Conference)