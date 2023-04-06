NBA Standings: NBA Playoffs Scenario, Points Table, Results After Clippers Vs Lakers

Quick links:
Image: AP
NBA scores: Another eventful day at the NBA regular season culminated. Today a total of 8 matches were played in NBA, where the concluding match was a salivating Clippers vs Lakers encounter. Thus, LeBron James vs Kawahi Leonard took place, who went on to win let's find out.
The day kicked off with Pacers vs Knicks, and then Pistons vs Nets took over. Followed by Atalanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards. Bucks, Bulls, Celtics, Pelicans, etc. were also in action. Lebron James scored 33 points on the day, yet, the Lakers lost to Clippers by a margin of 7 points. Leonard on the other hand scored 25 points. Jaren Jackson of the Grizzlies contributed the most points (40) on the night. His, effort though went in vain as Memphis lost to the Pelicans. Here's the consolidated NBA results section and the NBA standings, plus the NBA Playoffs picture has also been presented.
Here are the latest playoff-clinching, playoff seeding, and playoff elimination scenarios for the 2023 NBA playoffs. Clinching scenarios for games played on April 5. The Playoffs are set to start from April 11.
Here's the NBA standings points table. Take a Peek at where your favorite teams stands.