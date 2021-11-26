NBA Star Ben Simmons Goes 'broke' After Hefty Fines By Philadelphia 76ers: Reports

National Basketball Academy(NBA) superstar Ben Simmons has remained in the headlines constantly throughout the NBA 2021-22 season, despite playing a single game for his team Philadelphia 76ers. His ongoing saga with the 76ers started during last season’s playoffs and it has reached an all-time high as the 25-year-old star basketball player has refused to hold any talks with the Philly team.

As a result, Simmons has been fined heavily by the team, which has reportedly in turn taken a toll on his expensive lifestyle. As per a report by 94WIP, the NBA superstar Simmons has gone broke due to his shopping spree despite not playing any matches for the 76ers. While speaking about Simmons’ situation on Tuesday’s 94WIP Evening Show with Joe Giglio, a radio host in Philadelphia, Howard Eskin revealed that sources have told him that Simmons has been spending heavily, with no incoming cash and he may re-join the 76ers soon due to his financial woes.

Ben Simmons' shopping spree-

Explaining the same, as reported by 94WIP, Eskin said, “I was told by somebody very reliable he may be tapped out, broke. Cash flow broke. Because he's losing so much money, but he spent so much money. 17.5 million dollar home, remember he has to pay taxes too. 17.5 million dollar home. He's got two homes in the Philadelphia area, probably worth eight or nine million. He buys a new car every month, four or five hundred thousand. He just spends money like it's nothing because he thinks it never ends. And the person that told, it's very reliable that he has got serious cash flow issues”.

Ben Simmons is under a USD 177 million five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers

Simmons refused to travel with the team for their six-game road trip, citing mental health issues, however, he faced another fine in return. He signed a five-year USD 177M deal with the 76ers in the 2019-20 season, and he has already made an approx amount of USD 90 million from his contract. However, as a result of not playing in the 2021-22 season, the star point guard could lose over USD 20 million in the current season he remains to be absent. If the reports turn out to be true, Ben Simmons may certainly be looking for a return to the Philadelphia Sixers training camp soon.

(Image: AP)