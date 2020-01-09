The Debate
Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo To Play Together? Warriors Star Gives Green Light

Basketball News

Stephen Curry has reportedly given the go-ahead for Golden State Warriors to make a move for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the near future.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors squad have had a season to forget this year. Unforeseen injuries to first-team regulars (including Curry) early in the season hampered their chances in the league as they currently languish right at the very bottom of the Western Conference standings. Despite his injury, Curry was seen courtside in the Warriors' recent loss to Milwaukee Bucks where he had a brief moment with 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antentokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was at his very best against the Warriors

Stephen Curry gives the green signal for Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors trade?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in the running for the NBA MVP award this season along with LeBron James, James Harden and Luka Doncic, has been in fine form this year for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference standings and look set to make the playoffs this year. That hasn't stopped GSW star Stephen Curry from trying to recruit Milwaukee star - Giannis Antentokounmpo. In the video posted above, Stephen Curry can be seen telling Giannis Antentokounmpo 'Let's do it! Come on'. Previously, 'The Greek Freak' has said he wants to stay in Milwaukee for the next 20 years and in 2014 proclaimed he wouldn’t leave the team that drafted him until it won a championship.

Stephen Curry launches grassroots program for budding basketball players 

(Image Courtesy: Hoop Central Twitter)

