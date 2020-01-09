Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo To Play Together? Warriors Star Gives Green Light

Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors squad have had a season to forget this year. Unforeseen injuries to first-team regulars (including Curry) early in the season hampered their chances in the league as they currently languish right at the very bottom of the Western Conference standings. Despite his injury, Curry was seen courtside in the Warriors' recent loss to Milwaukee Bucks where he had a brief moment with 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antentokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was at his very best against the Warriors

The best from @Giannis_An34:



30 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/1TXo5cUoOD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2020

Stephen Curry gives the green signal for Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors trade?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in the running for the NBA MVP award this season along with LeBron James, James Harden and Luka Doncic, has been in fine form this year for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference standings and look set to make the playoffs this year. That hasn't stopped GSW star Stephen Curry from trying to recruit Milwaukee star - Giannis Antentokounmpo. In the video posted above, Stephen Curry can be seen telling Giannis Antentokounmpo 'Let's do it! Come on'. Previously, 'The Greek Freak' has said he wants to stay in Milwaukee for the next 20 years and in 2014 proclaimed he wouldn’t leave the team that drafted him until it won a championship.

I'll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee till we build the team to a championship level team.. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 17, 2014

Stephen Curry launches grassroots program for budding basketball players

Part of my journey growing up in the game was competing with the Charlotte Stars AAU team. That experience tested me, gave me confidence, but most of all I just had mad fun. Now @teamcurry will hopefully do the same for the next generation. Let's get it! #TCC pic.twitter.com/6U4E8GbxNO — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 8, 2020

