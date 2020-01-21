NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers Lining Up Potential Trade Deal For Derrick Rose?

2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose has enjoyed an amazing season with the Detroit Pistons. The veteran NBA star has been in blistering form and registered his 8th straight 20-point game in the Pistons' narrow loss to the Washington Wizards. Based on his recent performances, NBA trade rumours have linked Derrick Rose to a host of franchises within the league with LA Lakers are rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services.

Derrick Rose looks to be in fine form for the Pistons this season

Derrick Rose’s last 8 games

22 Points

28 Points

24 Points

27 Points

20 Points

23 Points

22 Points

27 Points



Playing like an All-Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lRFXDcjnTQ — Pistons Sixth (@PistonsSixth) January 19, 2020

NBA Trade Rumours: Derrick Rose on Lakers radar ahead of trade deadline?

Derrick Rose is consistently proving his doubters wrong this season with back-to-back stunning displays on the court. Before Monday’s game against the Wizards, Rose was currently averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. The Pistons are in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, with Blake Griffin out for the rest of the season, they are expected to be sellers when the February deadline day approaches. As per recent NBA trade rumours, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and multiple teams, who intend on making the play-offs, have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose. If the Lakers intend to pair Rose with the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, they would have to dangle Kyle Kuzma plus someone to make up for the salary. The Lakers are limited in the picks they can send out after the host of players they sent to New Orleans in the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal.

Derrick Rose pays tribute to Martin Luther King ahead of Wizards clash

